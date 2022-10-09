Birmingham City manager John Eustace praises defender after 11 month exile

Birmingham City manager John Eustace has praised defender Harlee Dean after he returned to the Blues side following 11 months away from the squad.

It was Deans first Birmingham appearance in 11 months as he put in a solid display in their 3-0 Championship win over Bristol City on Saturday.

It looked like Dean was on his way out the door last season having joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan in January but has found his way back into the team at St Andrews.

Injuries severely impacted Dean over the summer which may have meant a move elsewhere was unlikely.

But Eustace was happy to have the experienced defender back in the team, telling Birmingham Live: “I thought he was a true warrior there and really enjoyed playing in the middle of the two athletes in Auston and Dion and I think they really complemented each other well.

“I was absolutely delighted with his performance and to get a clean sheet was even more pleasing.”

Eustace was pleased with the win but happy his squad is being utilised with many looking more positive under the new Head Coach.

“It’s a clean slate for everyone, I haven’t got a clue what happened in the past all I know is Harlee came in pre-season worked his socks off, got injured, has come back now and worked his socks off again for the last two or three weeks.”

The win means Birmingham are 14th with 16 points from their 13 games so far.

The Verdict

It’s no surprise to see Dean back in the Birmingham side after Marc Roberts picked up an injury.

The Blues are short on numbers and every available player will certainly play a part for the team over the next few weeks as the fixtures ramp up.

It’s also good to see Dean get singled out for praise after seemingly falling out with the last two managers at the club with the experienced defender just looking to get game time.

He’s a solid defender and Birmingham will need his battling spirit as they look to get as many points on the board as possible ahead of the World Cup.