Birmingham City boss John Eustace has emerged as a potential contender for the Rangers job, according to the Daily Mail.

Blues have done exceptionally well during the early stages of this season, recording three wins and two draws in their opening five league games of the 2023/24 campaign.

They may have fallen to a defeat to Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup, but the Midlands side can be delighted with their start to the season.

Although their transfer business has helped them to make a good start to the campaign, Eustace also needs to be credited for his role because he has done very well since his arrival at St Andrew's last summer.

They may not have achieved a spectacular finish last term, but there were encouraging signs and he has managed to build on that this term with their excellent start.

Currently sitting in the play-off places, it will be a big ask for them to sustain their current form, but they are under new ownership now and with that in mind, they could enjoy a successful season.

Birmingham could end up being the victims of their own success though - because he has attracted interest from other teams before including Swansea City and interest in him will only increase if he continues to do well at St Andrew's.

He didn't replace Russell Martin at the Swansea.com Stadium in the end, but a move to Ibrox could potentially be tempting for him.

Why is Mick Beale under pressure at Rangers?

Beale is likely to be under pressure because of results.

They bowed out of the Champions League at the play-off stages following a 7-3 thrashing by Dutch outfit PSV on aggregate, with a humiliating 5-1 away loss in the second leg confirming their fate.

They managed to squeeze past Greenock Morton in the Scottish League Cup, but have fallen to two defeats in their first four league games in the Scottish Premiership.

Losing against Kilmarnock in their opening game, they also lost against arch-rivals Celtic last weekend and that isn't ideal for Beale and his team considering the game was at Ibrox.

They would have been hoping to secure a result at home - but they were unable to in the end and speculation surrounding Beale's future will only increase if he fails to improve their form.

By the looks of it, he's already under pressure.

What stance should John Eustace take on a move to Rangers?

A move to the Gers hasn't fully worked out for Beale so far and that should be a warning for Eustace.

This isn't an easy job and there are high expectations, which isn't an ideal cocktail for Eustace who will need time to put his stamp on things if he makes the move to Glasgow.

He may have the chance to participate in European competitions if he makes this move, but it's an exciting time to be at Birmingham and as someone who knows the Midlands extremely well, he may be reluctant to move.

At this point, you just feel he could benefit from staying put, even if the chance to go to Rangers is tempting.

At Birmingham, he will have the chance to lead his team into battle against better teams in the Championship because the standard is rising and the quality is higher than in the Scottish Premiership at this stage.