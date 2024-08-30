Barnsley could be set to sign attacking midfielder Tyler Roberts from League One rivals Birmingham City.

That's according to journalist Neil Moxley, who has provided an update on the Wales international's potential next move.

Roberts only joined Birmingham last summer, when he arrived from Leeds United for an undisclosed fee.

However, he was unable to prevent the Blues suffering relegation from the Championship to the third-tier of English football last season.

Tyler Roberts 2023/24 Championship stats for Birmingham City - from SofaScore Appearances 17 Goals 0 Shots per Game 1.4 Shots on Target per Game 0.3 Assists 1 Pass Success Rate 68% Dribble Success Rate 47% Duel Success Rate 44%

In total, he has made 21 appearances in all competitions for the club, but could now be on the move again this summer.

Tyler Roberts could be set for Barnsley move

It has of course, been a busy summer for Birmingham in the window, with 15 new players added to the first-team squad at St Andrew's already.

Players have had to depart in order to make room for those additions, with six senior options already heading for pastures new this summer.

There have been suggestions that Roberts could be another who moves on before the window closes at 11:00pm tonight.

Responding to those claims in this latest update, Moxley confirmed that the 25-year-old could indeed be set to exit St Andrew's, with Barnsley identified as a potential destination.

As things stand, there are still three years remaining on Roberts' contract with Birmingham, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2026/27 season.

That ensures the Blues will be in a strong position to negotiate any potential deal for the Welshman before the window closes.

Barnsley have so far made seven signings this summer, with Conor Hourihane, Marc Roberts, Jackson Smith, Georgie Gent and Kelechi Nwakali signing permanently.

Midfielder Matthew Craig and goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina have also joined on season-long loans from Tottenham and Chelsea respectively.

On the pitch, Barnsley have taken four points from their first three league games of the season, putting them ninth in the early standings.

They are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to the Broadfield Stadium to face Crawley Town.

Birmingham meanwhile sit fifth with seven points from their three league games, and host Wigan Athletic at St Andrew's this weekend.

Roberts has yet to feature in the league for Chris Davies' side this season, although he has made appearances in their two Carabao Cup matches.

Birmingham exit could be good for Tyler Roberts

It does feel as though this is a move that could make sense for all involved in the final hours of the window.

Roberts has never really got going in the Championship or Premier League, but has shown flashes of quality at that level.

Related Hull City make bid for Leeds United, Birmingham City target The NEC Nijmegen winger has been linked with. an EFL move throughout the summer

A drop-down to League One could therefore help to bring the best out of him, but with the signings Birmingham have made, it seems it would be hard for him to make the most of that chance there.

By contrast, a move to Barnsley could see him get more opportunities, and he would still be playing in a side that ought to be aiming for promotion, after reaching the play-offs last season.

With that in mind, this is a move that those connected with it, may well want to get done quickly before the market closes.