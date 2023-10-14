Highlights Birmingham City's youth development program has been successful, producing talents like Jude Bellingham and George Hall.

Hall has shown promise during his time at Birmingham City, scoring goals and earning a Wales international call-up.

Despite injuries, Hall could benefit from working under Wayne Rooney's coaching and should stay at Birmingham City to continue his development.

Whilst their performances in the Championship in recent years haven't been anything to shout home about, if there is one thing that Birmingham City can be proud of it is their youth development.

The most recent star to come out of the Blues' academy was that of Jude Bellingham, whose rise to super-stardom as an England interantional and now at Real Madrid started at St Andrew's.

His younger brother Jobe was also slowly developing last season under John Eustace's coaching and management, but having been tempted by ex-Birmingham academy chief Kristjaan Speakman - now sporting director at Sunderland - to move to the Black Cats, Bellingham Jnr has also moved on to pastures new.

That leaves the top teenagers to still be at City being Jordan James, who is now a Wales international, and also George Hall, who has attracted the attention of many Premier League clubs.

Hall signed a new deal until the summer of 2026 recently, with Birmingham fending off interest from Everton, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United for his services, and the recent appointment of Wayne Rooney could perhaps be the best thing for his development.

How has George Hall performed for Birmingham City?

Having already been capped by England at under-18 level, Hall made his senior debut for Birmingham under then-manager Lee Bowyer in a January 2022 Championship fixture against Queens Park Rangers.

That day, he partnered Troy Deeney in attack despite being naturally an advanced midfielder, and he would only rack up one more appearance before the end of the 2021-22 season.

Under John Eustace though in 2022-23, Hall appeared 30 times for the Blues, scoring goals against Watford and Sunderland in that time.

And whilst more of his outings came off the bench than from the start, Hall was starting reguarly by the end of the campaign - until it was curtailed with a hamstring injury after scoring against the Black Cats.

Weekly wages: Birmingham City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

In 2023-24, Hall has been seen just twice, owing to a number of injuries.

The 19-year-old suffered multiple setbacks over pre-season, with both muscular and foot injuries meaning he would miss the start of the Championship campaign, and when he did return in late August he suffered a hamstring injury.

When he does come back to action though, he will be managed by Rooney, and that could bring the best out of his game.

Why should George Hall stay at Birmingham?

In his two jobs at Derby County and D.C. United, Rooney hasn't exactly proven himself to be a top coach just yet, but the Rams role in particular was a tough one given the financial constraints.

What Rooney did show he was good at though was giving young talents a chance to impress, and when they were given the chance they were developed under his coaching.

Eiran Cashin and Malcolm Ebiowei were two good examples of this, having both been handed debuts at County in the 2021-22 season in the Championship.

A few months later, Ebiowei had secured himself a Premier League move to Crystal Palace, whilst Cashin was closing in on a switch to Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2023.

There is no reason as to why Hall can't be central to Rooney's plans when he does get back fit and available for action, and there's every reason to believe that the teen could thrive under the ex-England international.

And that is why if Premier League clubs come calling once more, Hall should resist any potential temptation or his head being turned - after all, Birmingham have him under contract for nearly three more years and the ball is ultimately in their court anyway.