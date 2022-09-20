Birmingham City man reaches significant career milestone

Jordan James will be excited about heading into this latest international break with him earning a first senior call-up to the Welsh national team.

Wales have a World Cup to get ready for for the first time since 1958 this winter and all of Rob Page’s players will be itching to show what they can do as they try and earn a place in the squad.

James has a chance to stake a late claim in the coming weeks, too, with him earning a first senior call-up after injuries hit the Welsh camp.

Taking to Twitter, the national team confirmed on social media:

DIWEDDARIAD CARFAN 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Jordan James has been added to the squad for his first senior team call up. Ben Davies and Joe Allen have been forced to withdraw due to injury.#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/z6g5cbrkXy — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) September 19, 2022

The Verdict

This is an exciting moment for any young player and James will certainly hope that he can get some minutes for his nation in the coming matches.

It’s an opportunity that has presented itself for the first time in his young career and all he can do is look to learn from some of the top players that will be there and enjoy the experience, as well as showing Rob Psge what he is all about.

Whether he gets a World Cup call-up is another thing, but this is a great opportunity for the Birmingham City man.