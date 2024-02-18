Highlights Birmingham's Kevin Long set to join Toronto FC, leaving behind positive impact at Blues with O'Bahn's support.

Birmingham City defender Kevin Long is expected to complete a move to MLS side Toronto FC in the next week.

Kevin Long to join Toronto FC

The 33-year-old joined Blues in January last year, initially on a short-term contract that ran until the end of the season.

Long would feature regularly in that period, making 17 appearances, and he generally impressed, so it was no real surprise when it was confirmed that he would sign an extension that kept the Irishman around for the current campaign.

He hasn’t been a regular starter this season, but Long has still featured 17 times, most recently against Sheffield Wednesday last week.

Yet, it seems that will be his last game for Blues, as Birmingham Live has revealed that Long is in advanced talks to join Toronto FC, which is why he was left out of the squad for the win against Sunderland yesterday.

They claim that the move is expected to be completed within the next seven days.

From the perspective of the ex-Burnley man, it’s a great opportunity for him to experience a new league at this stage of his career, and the chance to move to Canada is also something that he probably didn’t envisage happening.

Birmingham City’s defensive options

Obviously, this is a risky move for Birmingham in the sense that they can’t go out and replace Long as the window is shut.

So, Mowbray will have to go with what he’s got, and he clearly feels the group is more than capable of getting results over the next few months to ensure Blues don’t get dragged into a relegation battle.

Kristian Bielik has played as a centre-back since the new boss came in, and they will be boosted by the return of Dion Sanderson in the coming weeks.

Birmingham City’s long-term plans

Another reason why this isn’t a major blow is that it’s unlikely that Long was going to be part of the plans moving forward.

Mowbray will no doubt have big plans ahead of the summer window, and whilst the club will need to be mindful of the financial regulations, there is an expectation that he will be backed in the market.

The recruitment team will be looking at several positions, and you can be sure that bringing in a new centre-back will be something they look to do.

With that in mind, Long was always likely to be on the move in the next window, and it will ensure the space is free in the squad, and it’s a player off the wage bill at the moment.

The crucial win over Sunderland has given some breathing space as they try to avoid relegation, but Mowbray will be wanting the team to build on that moving forward.

Championship Table (As it stands February 15th) Team P GD Pts 15 Birmingham City 32 -11 38 16 Plymouth Argyle 32 -3 37 17 Blackburn Rovers 32 -12 37

Blues are back in action at Ipswich next weekend as they seek a third successive victory, although it won’t be easy as the Tractor Boys push for automatic promotion.