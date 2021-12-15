Birmingham City man makes transfer admission over teammate

George Friend has admitted he hopes that Birmingham City can do a deal to keep Riley McGree at St. Andrew’s.

The Australian spent the previous campaign with Blues and he returned for the first part of the season, with a January return to MLS outfit Charlotte FC on the cards.

However, with the midfielder quickly becoming a key man for Lee Bowyer, Blues have explored the option of extending his stay, although, as of now, that seems as though it’s highly unlikely.

And, speaking to Birmingham Live, Friend gave an insight into the dressing room feeling towards McGree, as he urged the club to continue to do all they can to keep the player.

“He is showing now his quality and he will do well, whether it is here or somewhere else. If anyone has been watching him, then surely you would take him on what he has been doing.

“I just hope it’s here because you want your best players here and he is certainly one of them.”

McGree is still contracted to Blues for the remainder of the month.

The verdict

There’s no doubting that McGree is a top quality player and his performances, particularly in the past few weeks, have been outstanding.

So, you can’t get away from the fact that losing him in January would be a significant blow, especially as Tahith Chong has also had his loan cut short through injury.

But, it appears this is out of Blues’ hands because his parent club don’t want him to go. Of course, they should keep pushing but you would imagine that the recruitment team need to have replacements lined up.

