Birmingham City man makes admission about his future at St Andrew’s

Birmingham City midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld has revealed that the club have yet to speak to him about the prospect of signing a new contract.

Kieftenbeld’s current deal with Birmingham is set to expire at the end of this season, meaning he would be free to leave the club for nothing at that point, and is now able to sign pre-contract agreements with clubs abroad for the summer.

But despite that, it seems Birmingham have yet to make a move to secure Kieftenbeld’s future at St Andrew’s, judging by the midfielder’s latest comments.

Speaking to Birmingham Live about his current contract situation with the Midlands club, Kieftenbeld – who has recently returned to action after a long injury layoff – said: “I am happy I am back in the team, or at least around the team again, so I haven’t really thought about January or the summer yet.”

However, it seems Kieftenbled would certainly be open to the prospect of extending his stay at the club beyond the end of this season should the opportunity to do so arise, as he added: “I just want to do well for this club, if anything happens with this club obviously I will be the first one to listen to them because I have been here so long.

“Until this moment I haven’t heard anything yet so I just focus on my football, it’s really easy.”

Since joining Birmingham from Groningen in his native Holland back in the summer of 2015, Kieftenbeld has made a total of 181 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, scoring on six occasions.

The Verdict

You feel Kieftenbeld’s apparent willingness to sign a new deal with Birmingham is something the club have to take advantage of.

The Dutchman has been one of the better performers in a struggling Birmingham side in recent weeks, meaning losing him any time soon could be a big setback for Aitor Karanka and co.

Indeed, given those recent struggles have seemingly left morale rather low amongst the club’s fanbase, losing out on a popular player such as Kieftenbeld is unlikely to go down very well at all.

As a result, it seems Birmingham simply must ensure they get this deal done, in order to give the club a lift both on and off the pitch.