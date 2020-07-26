Birmingham City man linked with EFL club

Birmingham City goalkeeper Lee Camp is a reported target of Salford City’s, reports journalist Alan Nixon.

The 35-year-old has just capped another prominent season in the Football League, featuring 36 times in what became a forgetful season for Birmingham as he extended his stay to finish out the campaign.

In the end they finished an uncomfortable two points above the drop zone, sitting 20th-place in the final Championship table. Many players have been uninspiring this season, and one who’s run into some flack is Camp.

But League Two outfit Salford City are being likened with a move for the veteran stopper:

Camp was the figurehead in a defence that conceded 75 Championship goals this season. Birmingham themselves remain managerless, but seem to favour the appointment of ex-Forest and Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka.

There’s expected to be a lot of change at St Andrew’s this summer too. Along with a new manager is thought to be a wave of new players, all funded for by the record-breaking departure of Jude Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund.

Camp then will be leaving Birmingham in the coming weeks anyway, but there could be plenty others who follow suit next month.

The verdict

A proven, experienced goalkeeper in the Championship, Salford signing Camp would be a great bit of business. He leaves Blues on good terms as well, despite the odd mistake this season, and fans will no doubt wish him well.

League Two is an up and coming division with a lot of good teams. Salford could next season be looking at promotion if they can recruit some experienced names like Camp.