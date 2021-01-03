Birmingham City man lined up for January departure

A number of clubs are interested in signing midfielder Dan Crowley from Birmingham City in the January transfer window, a report from Birmingham Live has revealed.

Crowley joined Birmingham from Eredivisie side Willem II back in the summer of 2019, and has since gone on to make 45 appearances in all competitions for the Blues scoring twice.

However, the 23-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at St Andrew’s recently, featuring in just three league games since the start of this season.

As a result, it now seems as though Crowley could be on the move again this month, with this latest report claiming that several unnamed teams are taking an considering a move for the attacking midfielder in the coming weeks.

Birmingham manager Aitor Karanka has previously said the club will have to let players leave before they can strengthen in the January window, and it is thought that Crowley is amongst those in contention to be moved on.

As things stand, there are just six months remaining on Crowley’s contract with Birmingham, although the Championship club do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

The Verdict

It does seem as though it would make sense for Birmingham to move Crowley on this month.

Given the hugely worrying form the Blues are in at the minute, you do feel as though they must strengthen their squad this month to avoid a nervous second half of the season.

As a result, given they may have to sell if they are to do that, Crowley does seem to be an obvious candidate to be moved on this month, considering his lack of game time this season.

Indeed, with the midfielder likely to be keen to get more game time for himself going forward, a move away from St Andrew’s for Crowley this month would seem to suit both parties.