Birmingham City man in contention for European transfer move

Birmingham City striker Keyendrah Simmonds is a loan target for Danish side Helsingor, a report from Sky Sports Transfer Centre (29/01, 09:21) has claimed.

Simmonds joined the Blues from Manchester City back in Febraury 2021, signing a two-nad-a-half year deal with the Championship club.

The 20-year-old has since gone on to make two first-team appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side, who currently sit 18th in the second-tier standings.

Now however, it seems as though the young attacker could be set for a temporary move elsewhere this month, in search of more regular game time.

According to this latest update, Helsingor are now negotiating a possible loan move for Simmonds with Birmingham.

As well as his occasional first-team outings, Simmonds has featured consistently at youth level for Birmingham him during his time with the club.

Helsingor are currently top of the Danish second division, with their league campaign set to resume after the mid-season break on the 25th February.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a useful move for Simmonds.

The young striker has yet to really get much of a chance at senior level with Birmingham, so he could benefit from the opportunity to do that elsewhere.

That is the type of opportunity you would expect him to get at Helsingor, and the fact that this is a rather different destination to the sort you usually see for players such as Simmonds, could help him further down the line in his career.

Indeed, the fact that Helsingor are pushing for promotion, also means this ought to be a rather enjoyable move for Simmonds if it happens, meaning it could be well worth those involved trying to get this deal done.