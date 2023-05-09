Kevin Long has thanked Birmingham City fans for the support they have shown him during his time at the club, indicating he will leave St. Andrew’s when his deal expires in the summer.

Will Kevin Long leave Birmingham?

The Irishman signed a deal with Blues until the end of the season back in January, so he is going to become a free agent in the coming weeks.

During his time at the club, Long made 17 appearances, which included playing his part as John Eustace’s side picked up some valuable wins to ensure they weren’t dragged into the fierce relegation battle. He found the net once for the team in the league as well, scoring in the crucial victory at home to Rotherham back in March.

Yet, with his deal running down, the 32-year-old is in a position where he can speak to other clubs ahead of next season, although Blues could still offer Long fresh terms if they want him to stay.

With the season having just finished, there has been no official confirmation on what the future holds for the defender, but he has sent a message on social media that would suggest he is going to be moving on, but he clearly enjoyed his time in the royal blue shirt.

“I really enjoyed my time at Birmingham City. I want to say thanks to the staff, players and fans who have been great during my time there. KRO.”

A 2-1 loss at home to Sheffield United on the final day meant Blues ended the season in 17th place in the Championship.

Long did a very good job for Birmingham

Many Blues fans would want Long to stick around, as he played an important role for the team over the past few months, and, after a slow start, looked like an assured defender. So, he can certainly do a job at this level, and he also has good experience.

But, this may be his decision to look elsewhere, as he may not feel he will get the game time he wants moving forward, because it’s worth mentioning that he was brought in when Blues were light on numbers at the back.

Of course, the takeover situation could also be impacting things at Birmingham, so this could be one to monitor when the teams do start returning for pre-season. Either way, it would be a surprise if Long didn’t get another Championship offer ahead of next season.