Birmingham City man emerges as transfer target for Championship rivals

Bristol City are interested in signing striker Lukas Jutkiewicz from Birmingham, a report from a print edition of The Sun (31/01, p57) has revealed.

Birmingham have been active in their attempts to recruit a striker this month, with Aberdeen’s Sam Cosgrove reportedly set to move to St Andrew’s, while Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet and Douglas Tanque of Pacos de Ferreira have also been linked.

As a result, the Blues may have to make some room in their attacking department to make room for those incomings, and it seems as though they could be given the opportunity to do that with a move away for Jutkiewicz on the cards.

According to this latest report, Bristol City are interested in a deal for Jutkiewicz, and could make a move for the 31-year-old before Monday’s transfer deadline.

As things stand, there are still 18 months remaining on Jutkiewicz’ contract with Birmingham, securing his future at the club until the end of next season.

With that in mind, it is thought that the striker could be available for a fee somewhere in the region of £1million.

Since joining Birmingham from Burnley – initially on loan – in 2016, Jutkiewicz has made a total of 199 appearances in all competitions for the Midlands club, scoring on 49 occasions.

The Verdict

This is an interesting to consider from both ends.

Birmingham are seemingly determined to strengthen in attack before the window closes, so it could make sense for them to look to open some space in that part of their squad.

Given things don’t seem to have quite worked out for the 31-year-old this season, it could make sense for him to be the one that is moved along as part of that squad rotation.

However, with that in mind, you do wonder whether Jutkiewicz will be able to make the impact required should he make the move to Bristol City, and his age, you have to question whether this would provide the Robins with a long-term option upfront.