Birmingham City man completes EFL move

Birmingham City have confirmed that striker Jayden Reid has completed a move to League Two side Walsall for the rest of the season.

Reid spent the first-half of this season on loan with newly-promoted Barrow in League Two, and made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Cumbrian club.

Now, Reid is set to spend the remainder of the season elsewhere in the fourth-tier of English football, after it was announced that the 19-year-old has completed his move to Walsall.

As things stand, Walsall are currently 11th in the League Two table, five points adrift of the play-off places ahead of their game away at Morecambe on Tuesday night.

Birmingham manager Aitor Karanka is said to be hopeful that Reid will enjoy regular first-team football during his time with the Saddlers.

Prior to his move to Barrow last summer, Reid had made four Championship appearances for Birmingham towards the end of last season, after joining from West Ham in 2019.

The Verdict

This does look to be a decent move for Reid to secure for the rest of the season.

It is hard to see him forcing his way into the Birmingham team during what remains of the current campaign, so another loan move elsewhere does seem to make sense.

Indeed, you feel Walsall might be a good club for him as well, given they are pushing for a play-off place this season, which could help him catch the eye more than with a club battling relegation, as Barrow are at the minute.

Add to that the fact that his contract at St Andrew’s is set to expire at the end of this season, and it does seem as though this could be a crucial few months for Reid coming up.