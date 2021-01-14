Birmingham City man attracting interest from promotion-chasing EFL side

Hull City are in talks to sign Birmingham City midfielder Dan Crowley, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

Crowley is out of favour at Birmingham, and a move away from St. Andrew’s could be on the cards before the end of the month.

The 23-year-old joined the club from Willem II for around £750,000 last season, chipping in with five assists in the Championship last term.

But this season, he has found game time hard to come by under Aitor Karanka, and he hasn’t featured in the Championship since October.

In fact, Crowley has been named in only two matchday squads since October, so a move away looks likely this month.

The attacking midfielder could be on his way to Hull, with the Tigers in talks to sign him on what would initially be a loan deal.

Crowley is out of contract at the end of the season, though it is believed that Birmingham have an option to extend that deal by another year.

The Verdict

Crowley has been unlucky not to fit into Aitor Karanka’s system this season, and he’d be a top signing for any League One side.

He was a key player under Pep Clotet last season, and he has proven that he can be a top player in the Championship.

He’d be a quality addition for Hull, though, and his creativity and wizardry could really give them a lift in the final third as they look to win promotion.