Birmingham City make transfer approach for 30-year-old

Birmingham City have opened talks with Serie A side Salernitana in their quest to recruit Simy, according to an update on Twitter from journalist Nico Schira.

The 30-year-old was only able to record two goals in 31 league appearances last term, spending an unsuccessful first half of last term at his current side before being shipped out on loan to Serie B outfit Parma.

And he could be set to leave Salernitana just seven months after sealing a permanent move for him during the winter window, with Parma also having the option to make a deal for the 30-year-old permanent.

With the Nigerian not exactly able to be prolific in the Italian second tier though, they have seemingly opted against pursuing a longer-term agreement for him and that has opened the door for John Eustace’s side to try and get a deal over the line for him.

He has been a formidable attacking force in the past, recording 20 league goals each in Serie A during the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons – and the second-tier outfit are arguably in need of more attacking options.

The West Midlands side are yet to recruit another forward despite losing Lyle Taylor and Onel Hernandez since the end of last season, though it remains to be seen whether another incoming deal will be sanctioned amid uncertainty regarding their takeover deal.

The Verdict:

It would be difficult to see a move being sanctioned at this stage, especially whilst BSHL are still at the helm because they will be reluctant to spend too much considering they look likely to sell the club at some point.

However, they could be compensated through the club’s sale and with the current owners set to earn £10m if Blues get to the top flight before the summer of 2026, it may be worth making this investment.

As well as this, Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez are set to take over the club as part of a two-year plan and not straight away and BSHL may end up suffering because of this if they don’t invest.

It will be more of a financial strain on them if they are funding the club in League One, though their start to the season potentially suggests that they are likely to record an improved finish this season.

Without a sufficient amount of attacking firepower though, they will struggle and this is why someone like Simy could end up being an ideal addition for them. It remains to be seen if they can get a deal over the line for him though.