Birmingham City make significant managerial decision on Lee Bowyer

Championship outfit Birmingham City have taken the decision to relieve manager Lee Bowyer of his duties with the club’s owners wanting a new man at the helm, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

There was a considerable amount of speculation surrounding the 45-year-old’s future towards the latter stages of the last campaign, with a 20th-place finish a real disappointment considering the West Midlands outfit began the 2021/22 season in a promising manner.

However, the Blues have taken the decision to end his 15-month reign, with Bowyer himself thought to have been unhappy about the size of his summer transfer budget.

This same report from Nixon also reveals that the Midlands side’s manager was “waiting for the sack”, even though he was initially told to carry on by officials at St Andrew’s as he continued preparations for 2022/23.

However, with no signings through the door this summer as things stand and no manager in place, Birmingham face a huge task in getting themselves ready in time for the new campaign.

Mark Warburton and John Eustace are two names that have been linked with the top job at St Andrew’s in recent times, though the former has opted to join West Ham United and the latter may not arrive either with Laurence Bassini failing to get a takeover deal over the line.

The Verdict:

This departure doesn’t come at a very good time for the club with stability needed more than anything else at this stage, especially with all the speculation regarding a potential takeover.

Although he endured a poor first season at St Andrew’s, the last five years have shown that the manager may not be the main problem with different players underperforming consistently during that time.

His recruitment with Craig Gardner has been spot on as well, with the likes of Juninho Bacuna, Onel Hernandez, Matija Sarkic and Lyle Taylor all impressing during their time at the club, with the former still plying his trade for the second-tier side.

This isn’t a decision that’s likely to go down well with many supporters – mainly because of the timing because there are only a few weeks left to go now until the new season begins.

Some fans also feel he should be given another chance to prove himself, so it will be interesting to see whether the board can please the fanbase with their next appointment. Warburton may have been a good option – but he’s unlikely to leave the Hammers at this point.