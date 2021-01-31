Birmingham City make significant ‘final’ transfer bid for 23-year-old

Birmingham City have made a final offer of £3 million for in-form Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet, according to the Scottish Sun.

Aitor Karanka has been desperate to add to his front-line this month with Scott hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz struggling for goals, and it looks like Birmingham’s ownership have released some funds made by Jude Bellingham’s summer sale to Borussia Dortmund.

Sam Cosgrove is on his way to St Andrew’s from Aberdeen for £2 million by the end of play tomorrow and the Blues are also set to snap up young Man City forward Keyendrah Simmonds, who is out of contract at the Premier League giants in the summer.

But the potential arrival of Nisbet would make it a trio of late window striker signings for Karanka, who has only had two out-and-out front-men to choose from all season.

The Hibs striker has netted 11 times in the Scottish Premiership this season after a summer move from Dunfermline, and Birmingham’s latest reported offer looks like it’s a ‘take it or leave it’ kind of one.

It comes after Nisbet was left on the bench for his club’s 2-0 victory over Dundee United yesterday, manager Jack Ross describing it as a ‘judgment call’ due to the amount of interest shown in him.

That could suggest that a potential move south of the border has turned the striker’s head somewhat, and a £3 million bid could be seriously tempting to the Hibs board.

The Verdict

The figure being banded about is a lot for a Scottish Premiership striker, especially when a few prolific ones in recent times have struggled to make an impact in the Championship.

Stevie May, Liam Boyce and Louis Moult weren’t and haven’t exactly been prolific in the second tier, so there is a similar level of risk attached to both Cosgrove and Nisbet – especially with the price-tags.

But their goalscoring form over the last few years mean that it is a risk worth taking, and if Nisbet is as prolific in the Championship as he has been in Scotland, then he could end up making Birmingham a lot of money in a year or two.