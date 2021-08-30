Birmingham City make player transfer decision amid EFL interest

Birmingham City will not let youngster Mitchell Roberts leave the club before the transfer deadline tomorrow.

The 20-year-old has failed to make the squad for Blues in the league this season, with his only appearance this season coming in the Carabao Cup to Fulham last week.

Therefore, it had been expected that Roberts would secure a loan move away, but Football Insider have confirmed that despite interest from plenty of League Two clubs, Blues have decided to keep the player.

They state that boss Lee Bowyer was impressed with the left-sided player against the Cottagers, which prompted a u-turn that will see Roberts remain with the first-team this season.

Whilst he still has a lot to do to get near the XI, it’s believed that Bowyer will expect him to develop by training with the Championship side on a daily basis.

Roberts did have a short spell with Harrogate Town last season, which game him the chance to play competitive professional football for the first time in his career.

The verdict

This is a strange one as you would normally think that a young player would benefit from getting minutes, which would happen if Roberts went on loan, rather than just training.

The chance to play in League Two, where it’s physical and demanding, would give the defender a new experience and one that would benefit him, both physically and mentally.

However, Blues will trust Bowyer’s judgement on this one and working with Roberts on a day-to-day basis will help him mould the youngster into the type of defender he wants.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.