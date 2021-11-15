Birmingham City make decision regarding player’s future amid Leeds United transfer interest

Birmingham City will be offering George Hall a professional contract as they look to fend off interest from Leeds United, according to Football Insider.

The 17-year-old, who has yet to put pen to paper on his first deal, is believed to be highly-rated by the Blues.

Currently being utilised by Birmingham in their youth set-up, Hall has yet to make an appearance for the club’s senior side.

A report from the Daily Mail on Saturday revealed that Leeds were monitoring the midfielder’s situation at St Andrew’s.

Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton were also mentioned as potential suitors for Hall who joined Birmingham’s academy at the age of seven.

Called up to represent England at Under-18 level earlier this month, the midfielder made his debut for his country last Thursday as he featured in a 3-2 defeat to the Netherlands.

As per Football Insider, the Blues will now be offering Hall a contract amid significant interest from the Premier League.

It is understood that Birmingham will not be looking to part ways with the teenager unless one of the aforementioned teams submits a significant offer for him.

The Verdict

When you consider that Birmingham have given some of their academy players the chance to prove their worth at Championship level in recent years, it could be argued that Hall should consider accepting the club’s contract offer.

By continuing to impress at youth level, the midfielder could potentially follow in the footsteps of Jude Bellingham, Jordan James and Marcel Oakley by featuring for the Blues’ senior side in the Championship.

Whereas a move to a team like Leeds who are also known for giving young players a chance to express themselves in the top-flight will be tempting for Hall, he may have a better chance of featuring at senior level for Birmingham.

If the Blues are able to offer assurances regarding game-time, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Hall opts to commit his future to the club.