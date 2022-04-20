Birmingham City make contact with Wolves as they seek summer transfer for 24-y/o

Birmingham City are looking to bring Matija Sarkic back to the club on a permanent basis next season.

The keeper joined Lee Bowyer’s side on loan for the current campaign and he impressed, playing 23 games and recording ten clean sheets before he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury back in January.

That saw Sarkic return to his parent club for treatment but his future at Molineux is unclear, as he has just over one year left on his contract with the Premier League side.

And, Birmingham Live have revealed that Blues have made contact with Wolves to express their interest in signing the 24-year-old on a permanent basis in the summer.

Whether Wanderers will be willing to sanction a permanent sale remains to be seen. Jose Sa is the number one for Bruno Lage right now but backup keeper John Ruddy has yet to agree a new contract, with his current one expiring in the summer, so Sarkic may be required as backup next season.

The Montenegro international is yet to play for Wolves despite signing in 2020.

The verdict

This would be a very good bit of business for Birmingham because Sarkic was superb at the start of the season and he would be an upgrade on what they have.

As well as that, given his age, he would be a signing with the long-term in mind, with the stopper having the potential to make that position his own for the foreseeable future.

The situation at Wolves means patience will be required on this one but if Ruddy signs a new deal then a transfer for Sarkic does seem possible.

