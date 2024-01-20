Highlights Birmingham City is currently in talks with Blackburn Rovers to sign Sam Gallagher on loan.

Rovers have already let Lewis Travis go temporarily.

He could add some firepower to Blues' forward department, with Tony Mowbray working with him before.

Tony Mowbray's arrival at Birmingham City couldn't have been more timely, as it was clear that, regardless of his arrival, the Blues squad which he inherited was in need of reinforcements.

In the previous transfer window, which saw John Eustace at the helm, Birmingham brought in 12 new signings in a period of high player turnover to mark the change of ownership headed by American financier, Tom Wagner.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

After taking charge of his first two games at St Andrew's last week, which saw a 2-2 draw with Swansea City followed up by progression in the FA Cup with a 2-1 turnaround against Hull City in B9, the first signing of the 60-year-old's era was confirmed on Friday night as central midfielder Andre Dozzell was signed on loan from lowly Queens Park Rangers.

Reports have since emerged regarding a second target as Mowbray looks to bolster his forward line.

Birmingham City open talks with Blackburn over Sam Gallagher deal

That comes in the form of Blackburn Rovers centre-forward Sam Gallagher, as per a report from Football Insider.

The report goes on to state that the two Championship clubs are in the process of negotiating a loan move which will see Gallagher reunited with his former Ewood Park boss, just a year-and-a-half after Mowbray parted company with the Lancashire outfit.

Discussions are said to be in the opening stages at present, but the former Sunderland boss is looking to add further options to his current forward line which currently includes Jay Stansfield, Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Birmingham's pursuit could raise alarm bells for Championship rivals

Ultimately, Mowbray isn't the only manager keen on acquiring Gallagher's services for the remainder of the campaign.

It was revealed just days ago by Daily Express journalist Charlie Gordon that Blackburn had revealed their final stance in the matter after rejecting three bids from promotion-chasing Ipswich Town, which included bids in the regions of £1m and £1.5m.

Sunderland, who have had problems all season when it comes to finding a clinical striker, were also said to be interested in his services alongside Kieffer Moore, as per Alan Nixon via Patreon.

Sam Gallagher could return to St Andrew's

This wouldn't be the first time in his career that the former Southampton man has featured in Royal Blue, having done so back in the 2017/18 season when pursued by then Blues boss Harry Redknapp, as they beat Derby County and Aston Villa to his temporary signature when both Second City rivals were in the second tier.

In a season that saw Birmingham in a relegation battle for a large portion of the campaign, Gallagher, who was then just 21 and 22 years of age recorded seven goals in 34 appearances at St Andrew's, as the club staved off relegation under Garry Monk on the final day of said campaign.

It would be a smart signing for Birmingham despite Gallagher's overall lack of football this season through injury. No doubt it will leave those at Ipswich and Sunderland raising eyebrows if a temporary deal is struck, particularly after the Tractor Boys saw permanent bids rejected.

It will also leave Rovers fans questioning his own club's true stance in proceedings, as Jon Dahl Tomasson revealed just days ago that his squad would be a lot weaker without the 28-year-old.

"Proven goal-scorers cost money. That's the difficult issue but that's also why I'm very pleased to see Gallagher out there(after his return). A player with experience, a player who has done well for the club," he stated.

Ultimately, Mowbray knows how to get the best out of Gallagher, with the most prolific period of his career coming under his management at Ewood Park.