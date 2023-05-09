Cheltenham Town forward Alfie May is appearing on the radar of many EFL teams, according to a report from the Daily Express.

The striker could even be in the Premier League next season, with Luton Town taking an interest in him.

Rob Edwards' side finished in third place and are one of the favourites to go on and win the play-offs - but it's been reported that the extent of the Hatters' interest in May will depend on which division they find themselves in during the 2023/24 campaign.

Their league rivals Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Millwall are some of the other sides that are thought to be interested in the prolific forward, with the Terriers potentially having a better chance of recruiting him after securing their Championship survival.

Despite interest from a higher division, this hasn't deterred some of Cheltenham's League One rivals with Derby County and Peterborough United also weighing up a move for the 29-year-old.

The Rams are guaranteed to be in the third tier next term, unlike Peterborough who booked their place in the play-offs last weekend.

But one team that could beat all of these clubs to his signature is Wrexham, who have just been promoted from the National League and look to be favourites to secure promotion from League Two next term with some of the players they have at their disposal. Gillingham are also believed to be in the race.

What's Alfie May's current situation?

The 29-year-old has one more year left on his current contract and the Robins have the option to extend his deal by a further year too.

That leaves them in a strong position at the negotiating table but it seems inevitable that he will leave considering his quality, with the player scoring 22 goals in 46 competitive appearances this term.

Also recording four assists in the process, he's certainly doing everything he can to impress other sides.

What stance should Alfie May take?

Wrexham may table the most attractive financial package for the forward - but he should be looking up rather than down.

The Welsh side will probably be in the second tier sooner rather than later but at 29, it feels as though it's now or never for May if he does want to impress in a higher division.

Game time has to be a priority for him though and that's why he shouldn't move to a club who are looking to have him on the bench for a decent chunk of the 2023/24 campaign and beyond.

With the existing forward options Luton have, it would be difficult to see him becoming a regular starter there unless there are departures.

He could become an important player at Huddersfield, although that may depend on the futures of Danny Ward and Jordan Rhodes, both of whom could potentially keep May out of the starting lineup.