Highlights Birmingham City are interested in appointing Mike Rigg as their new sporting director, potentially bringing him back to England from his current role in the UAE.

Garry Cook, the CEO of Birmingham, is leading the pursuit of Rigg, with whom he has previously worked at Manchester City.

While it remains to be seen how Rigg's appointment will impact the team's recruitment, his high level experience and knowledge of English football would be valuable to the club.

Birmingham City are looking to appoint Mike Rigg as their new sporting director as they prepare for a new era under Wayne Rooney.

Who is Mike Rigg?

The 53-year-old is a name that some fans may recognise, as he has had various roles in English football over the years, which notably includes a time as sporting director at Manchester City, whilst he has also worked for Burnley and QPR.

Now, Rigg is currently based in the UAE, as he has a similar role with Al-Jazira, which will have seen him involved in the recruitment and strategy at the club.

Birmingham interested in appointing Mike Rigg

However, it seems as though Rigg could have the chance to return to England, as Football Insider has revealed that they are keen to bring him in.

“Birmingham City are now targeting former Man City recruitment chief Mike Rigg to be their new sporting director. The Championship side have made contact with the 53-year-old as they propose a deal to bring him to St Andrew’s.

“Blues CEO Garry Cook is eager to add Rigg to the backroom staff at Birmingham and is personally leading the chase to get a deal over the line.”

Garry Cook continues to take leading role at Birmingham

It’s well-documented that chief executive Cook is the man who pushed to replace John Eustace with Rooney, in what was a bold decision that many Birmingham fans didn’t agree with.

But, he now has a leading role since being brought in following Tom Wagner’s takeover of the club, and this update confirmed he is also pushing for Rigg to move to St. Andrew’s.

The two do have a relationship, as Cook worked with Rigg at Manchester City around a decade ago, so they know each other very well, and this would be another example of Cook putting his stamp on the club.

Would this be a good appointment?

It’s hard to say whether this will turn out to be a shrewd addition, as we don’t know exactly what responsibilities that Rigg will have, and where he would fit in.

However, strictly in terms of recruitment, it would be another bold move, as the current regime has had a brilliant summer window, so it would be a risk to ruin that balance that did so well over the past few months under the guidance of Craig Gardner.

Yet, it’s clear that Rigg is someone with high level experience, and he knows a lot about English football, so he would certainly add a lot to the club off the pitch.

What next for Birmingham City?

Blues are clearly trying to make big changes on and off the pitch, as they look to grow the brand as well as improve as they look to reach the Premier League.

In the short-term though, the only focus for Rooney will be to build on the fine work that Eustace has done, as he looks to make tweaks that can make the team more successful.

His first game in charge of Birmingham will be on October 21, when they make the trip up north to take on Middlesbrough.