A new era has been ushered in at Birmingham City this week with the appointment of Wayne Rooney as the club's new head coach.

In a move that had been speculated on for over a month, the England icon put pen-to-paper on a three-and-a-half year deal at St Andrew's, just days after he had departed MLS outfit D.C. United after failing to get them into the Eastern Conference play-offs.

The decision to part company with previous boss John Eustace, who steadied the ship last season and left the club insixth position in the Championship ahead of the international break, has been a controversial one - specifically the timing of it.

Rooney has had close ties to new Birmingham CEO Garry Cook, with the ex-Man City chief lined up to take the same role at Derby County in 2022 when the 37-year-old was their head coach.

That would have been under Chris Kirchner's ownership, but the controversial businessman never pressed ahead with his plan to buy the Rams, and a year later Cook arrived at Birmingham under new owner Tom Wagner.

The American hedge fund manager, who is the founder of Knighthead Capital Management, has also brought NFL superstar Tom Brady on board at the Blues since his arrival over the summer, and he is clearly interested in big names, hence why Rooney is now on board.

But it could have been all-so different if Wagner and co perhaps landed one of their targets in the summer, and it has also suggested that letting Eustace go was always on the cards.

Who were Birmingham City considering appointing as manager in the summer?

According to a report from The Times, a big name that was considered to come in and potentially take over from Eustace was that of Rafael Benitez, who himself has been in the Championship before and won the title with Newcastle United.

However, having been out of work for a year-and-a-half since his departure from Everton in January 2022, the Spaniard was hired by La Liga outfit Celta Vigo in his home country in late June.

Whilst Wagner's takeover was agreed in May, official approval didn't come through until July, so that could have perhaps been a road block for a potential Benitez appointment.

However, if given the choice of the two clubs, the 63-year-old was always likely going to choose Celta Vigo.

Would Rafael Benitez have been a good appointment for Birmingham City?

Benitez would have had slight Harry Redknapp vibes from when he came into the Blues in 2017 in terms of being a high-profile appointment.

Redknapp spent a lot of money as City boss and his reign was very much abject, but you'd imagine that Wagner and co would want to be a bit more cautious having only just arrived into English football.

They've got a high-profile appointment now in the form of Rooney, but maybe Benitez was a little bit too optimistic considering his reputation.