Birmingham City loanee’s transfer stance becomes clearer amid loan spell away from Derby County

Birmingham City loanee Krystian Bielik is keen to play in the Championship and is very happy at St Andrew’s amid speculation about a potential mid-season return to Derby County, according to John Eustace who spoke to Birmingham Live.

The Poland international has been an important player since his arrival in the Midlands, with Derby allowing him to go out on a season-long loan deal following their relegation to League One.

Birmingham took advantage of that, making full use of the loan market once more with the midfielder being one of multiple successful temporary additions during the summer transfer window.

Recording 12 appearances in all competitions this term, the 24-year-old has been much more successful this term than he has been in recent seasons, spending a lot of his time at Pride Park out injured.

And his time in the second tier has seemingly paid dividends for him, with his call-up to his national team for the World Cup being announced yesterday. It’s unclear whether he would have managed to force his way into the squad if he had remained in the third tier with the Rams.

Even without taking the upcoming international tournament into account, he seems to be keen to keep playing in the second tier.

Speaking on this subject, Eustace said: “I want Krystian here until the end of the season. He is a brilliant player for us, he has done terrifically.

“I think he really enjoys it here, hopefully he will stay with us. We haven’t spoken about it, we have spoken about the World Cup, I know that he is very happy here and he wants to play in the Championship.

“We will just have to wait and see.”

The Verdict:

There’s a considerable amount of competition for a midfield spot with the likes of Hannibal Mejbri, Tahith Chong and Gary Gardner available as options in the middle of the park along with Jordan James, George Hall, Jobe Bellingham and others.

The back three also seems solid at this point, with Dion Sanderson, Harlee Dean and Auston Trusty all likely to be regular starters as long as they can remain fit, available and on form.

This could consign Bielik to a place on the bench at points, so he needs to maximise his performance levels if he wants to remain in the starting lineup at St Andrew’s and put himself in the shop window.

It’s not as if he’s guaranteed to be in the starting lineup at Derby either with the options they have, especially in midfield with Jason Knight and Max Bird at Paul Warne’s disposal.

And playing at a higher level will only boost his domestic and international career, so he is definitely best served remaining under a talented coach like Eustace who looks set to take the Midlands outfit to a promising league finish.