Highlights Birmingham City make loan offer to Fulham for 19-year-old midfielder Luke Harris. Sky Sports reports proposal.

Harris played in League One last season with Exeter City, scoring 4 goals in 21 appearances.

Birmingham also targeting Fulham's Jay Stansfield, making a £6 million bid for the striker. Stay tuned for updates.

Birmingham City have made a loan offer to Fulham for their 19-year-old midfielder Luke Harris.

Sky Sports has reported that the Blues, who have been looking to add options in midfield this summer, have submitted a proposal to the Cottagers for the Welsh under-21 international.

Birmingham signed another impressive League One loanee from last season not long ago, when they agreed a £500,000 fee with Brighton & Hove Albion for the permanent transfer of Marc Leonard, addressing their reported desire to add a defensive midfielder to their ranks.

They have already bought eight players this summer and have a reported £20 million budget that blows all the other third tier competition out of the water.

But, with this move, they are looking to be a bit more shrewd in their business.

Birmingham make loan move for Fulham's Luke Harris

The initial interest in the 19-year-old was reported by Football Insider, in July. They stated that Birmingham had enquired about Harris, but that his parent club would rather he joined a team in the Championship.

Harris played in League One from January onwards last season when he was temporarily with Exeter City. Following in the footsteps of fellow Fulham academy graduate Jay Stansfield, he racked up four goals in 21 league appearances while on the south coast.

Given his good performances in City's current league, it makes sense for Marco Silva's side to want to get him tested at a new, higher level. That hasn't stopped the Blues from making an offer though, as Sky Sports have said that they have made a move to get Harris temporarily.

Birmingham are reportedly willing to offer the teenager, who already has four Premier League appearances to his name, plenty of game time, according to Football Insider.

The online outlet have also said that they are looking at another Premier League youngster who has shined in a temporary spell in the EFL: Aston Villa's Louie Barry.

Birmingham's attempts to get Jay Stansfield

Harris isn't the only up-and-coming Cottager that City have their sights set on. Stansfield, who was on loan at Birmingham last season, is a target of theirs as well this summer. They are said to have made a £6 million bid for the striker.

Jay Stansfield's 23/24 Championship stats Apps 43 Starts 39 Goals 12 xG 9.28 Assists 2 Big chances created 6 Stats taken from Sofascore

Fulham are reported to have not made any decision on what to do with Stansfield, who is currently away with the first-team on their pre-season tour of Portugal, as per the Standard.

Other teams in the EFL are queuing up to get him though, with Hull City ready to pounce if the 21-year-old becomes available on loan.

Birmingham will have to put in an offer that Fulham can't turn down to get Luke Harris

Even though he only played in 21 games, Harris' time with Exeter showed that he was at least good enough for that level.

They weren't some dominant force in the third tier that made his life so much easier. He performed for a low-ranking team, much like Stansfield had done previously, and, like his 21-year-old teammate, the Welshman should make the next step in his career now.

Harris' time on the pitch in top flight games speaks to how highly those at Craven Cottage think of him. They won't want him making what could be considered to be a sideways move when the opportunity of a better challenge may present itself.

As things stand, Birmingham do look to be the only ones in the race, at least publicly, and they have the finances to make their loan offer for Harris something that Fulham can't look past. But they're certainly fighting an uphill battle to get him.