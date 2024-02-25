Highlights Birmingham City eyeing Blackburn Rovers' Pears for goalkeeper position in summer transfer window.

Both current goalkeepers John Ruddy and Neil Etheridge might be leaving in the summer.

Blackburn willing to sell Pears to Birmingham; his age and experience make him a good fit for the club.

Birmingham City are interested in Blackburn Rovers’ Aynsley Pears as they look to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer window.

Birmingham City’s goalkeeping options

Whilst the immediate focus for Blues is ensuring they pull clear of the relegation battle, the recruitment team at St. Andrew’s will no doubt be planning ahead for next season.

And, one area they are expected to strengthen is in goal, as John Ruddy and Neil Etheridge are both out of contract in the summer, and it seems likely that both will be on the move.

Aynsley Pears emerges as Birmingham City transfer target

So, there’s every chance that Blues will be in the market for two keepers in the upcoming window, and The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that Pears is someone they are keen on.

Tony Mowbray is well aware of the quality of the stopper, as he worked with him at Ewood Park over a two-year period, so he also knows about his character.

Interestingly, it’s also stated that Blackburn would be willing to cash in on the keeper if a suitable offer does arrive in the summer, even though he has regained the number one shirt after injury.

Aynsley Pears would be a good fit for Birmingham City

It’s going to be a huge summer for Blues, as we know that the owners have big ambitions, and they will want Mowbray to build a squad that is capable of challenging for a play-off place next season.

But, to do that, it’s clear that the squad needs improving, and one glaring issue is the goalkeeping department.

Both Ruddy and Etheridge are experienced players, and they have made some big contributions for the sides over the years, but it would be fair to say that they’re both past their best right now.

So, it would make financial and football sense for them to leave in the summer when their deals run out, and then it’s about getting a replacement.

At 25, Pears is someone who is about to enter his peak years, but he does have a lot of experience already, which is a positive.

Crucially, he is the sort of keeper that Mowbray wants, as he is reasonably comfortable in possession, which could help facilitate a change in style moving forward.

Obviously, there’s a lot of time between now and the summer, and things can change, but this would appear to be a smart addition for Blues if they can get it over the line.

From the perspective of the player, the chance to work with Mowbray again may appeal, and he could see Birmingham as a club on the rise if they can get things right under the ownership.

Championship Table (As it stands February 25h) Team P Pts 16 Blackburn Rovers 34 39 17 Swansea City 34 39 18 Birmingham City 33 38 19 Huddersfield Town 34 37 20 Millwall 34 36 21 QPR 34 35 22 Stoke City 34 35 23 Sheffield Wednesday 34 32 24 Rotherham United 34 19

Yet, as mentioned above, the only priority for Blues right now is staying in the Championship, and the same applies to Pears and his Blackburn side, who are also in the mix in what is a remarkably tight bottom third of the table right now.