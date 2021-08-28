Birmingham City line up ambitious Premier League swoop

Birmingham City are considering making a late move for Watford striker Troy Deeney with the forward potentially set to depart Vicarage Road before the window shuts, according to Birmingham Live.

Deeney has had an excellent 11-year spell with Watford where he has helped them earn promotion to the Premier League on two occasions, helped them reach an FA Cup final and also scored over 130 league goals in over 380 appearances.

However, Deeney has found himself down the pecking order at Watford at the start of the new Premier League campaign. It is now believed that the Hornets are in talks with the experienced forward over a potential exit before the window closes.

According to Birmingham live, Lee Bowyer’s side could be interested in making a move for Deeney before the window closes should he become available for a transfer.

That comes with Birmingham in the market to add to their forward options before the window comes to a close, with them also being linked with a potential move for Nottingham Forest’s Lyle Taylor.

The verdict

This signing would be a very popular one amongst Birmingham supporters considering the connection between Deeney and the Blues. On numerous occasions, he has managed to earn glowing praise from fans for his celebrations against Aston Villa when he has found the net against them for Watford.

It seems that Deeney to Birmingham is a natural fit at this point in the forward’s career. The 33-year-old would still have a lot to offer the Blues if he arrives with his know-how of the Championship potentially vital to helping them challenge for the top-six this term.

Deeney also remains more than capable of reaching at least double figures for goals in the English second tier if he stays fully fit over the course of a season.

That would mean that Deeney would be a brilliant option to have in the squad. With Taylor starting regularly for Forest at the start of the campaign, this seems like an ideal alternative deal for them to be pursuing before the window ends.