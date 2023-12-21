Highlights Birmingham City's recent form under Wayne Rooney has been disappointing, with only two wins in 11 league games.

Jay Stansfield, on loan from Fulham, has been a key player for Birmingham this season, being their joint top scorer.

Ipswich Town has shown interest in signing Stansfield, which could potentially impact Scott Hogan's future at Birmingham, as he may be relied upon more for goal-scoring if Stansfield leaves.

It has been something of a challenging period for those of a Birmingham City persuasion of late.

Since the appointment of Wayne Rooney to replace John Eustace as the Blues' manager back in October, the Midlands club have won just two of their 11 league games, losing seven.

That is a run that has seen them slip out of the Championship play-off places, and down to 17th in the second-tier table, ten adrift of the top six, and six clear of the relegation zone.

Now it seems as though the club could potentially be dealt another blow come the January transfer window, following the latest reports around Jay Stansfield.

Fulham loanee attracting Ipswich Town transfer interest

Having joined Birmingham on loan from Fulham back in the summer transfer window, Stansfield has been something of a bright spark for the Blues so far this season.

With five goals in 19 Championship appearances since the start of the campaign, the Fulham loanee is currently Birmingham's joint top scorer, underlining his importance to the side.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

However, it appears the form of Stansfield during his time at St Andrew's, is now starting to attract attention from elsewhere in the Championship.

According to recent reports from the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town have now made enquiries to Fulham, about a potential deal for Stansfield once the market reopens next month.

Given his contributions so far this season, it would of course be a blow for Birmingham if they were to see Stansfield recalled by Fulham in January, to pave the way for him to make a move to Portman Road.

It could though, also be argued that such an outcome, could lead to a significant change in the prospects of another players future prospects, at Birmingham City.

Stansfield exit could give Hogan another chance at Birmingham

One player who has endured something of a tough season so far with Birmingham, is Scott Hogan.

The striker has featured in 17 league games for the Blues during the current campaign, starting nine of those matches, scoring once - in a 2-1 win over Plymouth back in August - in the progress.

With the 31-year-old having therefore found his contributions limited this season, recent reports have claimed that he could be available for transfer come the January window.

Indeed, some updates have suggested that Hogan is among the list of potential targets being lined up by Birmingham's Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday come the turn of the year.

However, a potential departure from Birmingham and move to Ipswich for Stansfield, is something that could potentially change that.

If Fulham where to recall their loanee and send him to Ipswich, it would leave Birmingham walking a tightrope in the window, in terms of their depth at centre forward.

Given they can ill afford to leave themselves short on options in attack, if Stansfield is recalled, then the club may feel they are taking too much of a gamble should they sanction an exit for Hogan as well.

Of course, given he is only on loan, any departure for Stansfield in January would not bring in any additional funds to the club, that they could reinvest in a replacement.

That could therefore force to look within their squad to find someone to fill the void left by Stansfield, meaning they may need to rely more on Hogan in attack, rather than letting him go.

Indeed, while he hasn't enjoyed the most succesful campaign this time around, Hogan did reach double figures for goals in the league in each of the last two seasons for the Blues, suggesting the 31-year-old is capable of making a useful impact in the right circumstances.

With all that in mind, it therefore seems that if Ipswich are to get their man with Stansfield in January, then Hogan's own future outlook at Birmingham, could look rather different to what might otherwise be the case.