Highlights Birmingham City could sign Rangers defender Connor Goldson this summer.

A return to England for the defender is a "strong possibility".

Contract talks have taken place with Blues.

Birmingham City are leading the race to sign Rangers defender Connor Goldson this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Glasgow outfit are increasingly likely to accept an offer for the centre-back during this transfer window.

Goldson has been with the Scottish giants since 2018, joining from Brighton to become a key part of the first team squad.

During his time with the Premiership side, he has made 192 league appearances and has also helped them earn a first league title in 10 years under Steven Gerrard in 2021 (all stats from Fbref).

However, his time at Ibrox could come to an end this summer amid interest from Birmingham, among other clubs.

Connor Goldson - Rangers league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals (Assists) 2018-19 34 3 (0) 2019-20 29 3 (1) 2020-21 38 4 (2) 2021-22 36 3 (3) 2022-23 25 2 (2) 2023-24 20 0 (1)

Connor Goldson transfer latest amid Birmingham City interest

It was reported earlier this summer that Birmingham are interested in signing Goldson as they prepare for life in League One.

The Blues are looking to build a team capable of earning automatic promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt, with the club set to compete in the third tier of English football for the first time since 1995.

Chris Davies has been appointed as manager after Tony Mowbray’s official departure at the end of the campaign.

Their pursuit of Goldson will face competition, with Saudi clubs also mentioned as a potential next destination for the defender.

However, it is understood that a contract offer has been made to the 31-year-old in a bid to lure him to St. Andrew’s.

It has been claimed that Rangers are increasingly likely to accept an offer for the player, as they could look to move him on and reinvest that money back into the first team squad.

Goldson has been with the Rangers first team squad in the Netherlands this summer as part of pre-season, but he may have already played his final game for the club if Birmingham can find an agreement with the Premiership team over a fee.

Birmingham City’s busy summer so far

Birmingham have already made a number of signings this summer, as Davies looks to build a team ready to fight for a top two spot in League One next year.

Emil Hansson, Alfie May, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Ryan Allsop have all already come through the door to sign for the Blues.

Goldson could soon be joining them as the latest addition, if positive negotiations can be held between the two clubs.

The Blues have until 30th August to conclude any remaining transfer plans before the window shuts for the calendar year.

Defensive additions will be welcome at Birmingham City

Birmingham will need to add to the defensive options this summer, and Goldson would bring a lot of experience with him as well if he signed.

But the Blues should not be breaking the bank to sign a 31-year-old centre-back, as the core of this team should be young and ready to compete in the Championship over the next two or three years.

Goldson will help them secure promotion back to the second tier, but he is not a serious long-term option that can help them fight for promotion to the Premier League over the next five seasons.

It would be a real coup to convince someone of his quality to compete in League One, but Birmingham should be wary of paying over the odds for someone who is at the later stages of their career.