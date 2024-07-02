Birmingham City are preparing for life in League One this summer after suffering relegation from the Championship.

The Blues endured a disastrous campaign that saw them drop down to the third division, where they will compete for the first time since 1995.

The Midlands outfit had five different coaches overseeing the first team squad throughout the season, as they finished 22nd in the table.

It was a horrible first year in charge for new owner Tom Wagner, who will be hoping the club can bounce back over the next 12 months.

Birmingham will have their sights firmly set on automatic promotion back to the Championship in 2025.

With the transfer window now well underway, it offers the chance for the club to make improvements to the first team squad to aid that ambition.

Here we take a look at all the latest headlines surrounding the Blues…

Josh Windass contract development

Birmingham have been linked with a move for Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass.

The Blues faced competition from the likes of West Brom, Coventry City and Hull City.

However, all four of those clubs have now missed out on the chance to sign the 30-year-old as a free agent this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed on their official website that Windass has agreed a new contract with the Yorkshire outfit.

He will be with the team for the 2024/25 campaign, meaning Davies has missed out on a potential transfer target for this summer.

Josh Windass - Sheffield Wednesday league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2019-20 9 (6) 3 (0) 2020-21 41 (35) 9 (5) 2021-22 9 (3) 4 (2) 2022-23 34 (30) 11 (7) 2023-24 25 (22) 6 (2)

Alfie May arrival

Huddersfield Town had reached an agreement with Charlton Athletic for forward Alfie May, with it being reported a £750,000 fee had been accepted.

However, Birmingham have gazumped the move with a £775,000 deal to sign the player instead.

He is the latest addition to Davies’ side this summer window, following the arrivals of Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Ryan Allsop.

May enjoyed an impressive League One campaign last year, contributing 23 goals in the the third division last season, as the Addicks finished 16th in the table (all stats from Fbref).

The Blues will be hoping he can power the team to an automatic promotion battle in 2025.

Alex Pritchard departure

Birmingham confirmed on their official website that Pritchard has departed the club for Sivasspor.

The 31-year-old signed for the Blues from Sunderland in the January transfer window earlier this year on a deal to keep him at St. Andrew’s until 2026.

However, he went on to start just three of his nine appearances for the club as the team suffered relegation to League One.

This has led to his departure from the Midlands outfit, making the switch to Turkish football for an undisclosed fee.

The playmaker revealed the reason for his departure, claiming that a new start is needed at this stage of his career.

“I’ve got to the stage in my career where it’s time for a new beginning, a different place, a different culture,” said Prtichard, via Birmingham Live.

“I’ve looked closely at this league throughout the years and I can say it’s just getting stronger.

“This club has made a lot of effort to bring me here so I will do my utmost to repay them.”