Birmingham City are yet to get their first win under Wayne Rooney.

And things didn't get much better for the former England international last weekend, with the Midlands outfit suffering a 3-1 loss against Sunderland.

When Koji Miyoshi levelled the game at the Stadium of Light, it looked as though Blues had a chance of winning a point or three from that game and that would have been much-needed after conceding twice against Ipswich Town.

But Rooney's side failed to build on their equaliser and he's now under a considerable amount of pressure from supporters who have been extremely disappointed with recent results.

Many of their fans were disappointed with the decision to replace John Eustace with Rooney, so they must be seething now and the latter is facing an uphill battle in his quest to get his team back on track.

You have to be fair and say Rooney has faced some very difficult games during his tenure so far, but it's a results business and Blues are heading in the wrong direction at the moment.

Sticking to the theme of Birmingham, we take a look at the latest news involving the club at the moment.

What Birmingham City plan does Wayne Rooney have for the international break?

Despite Rooney previously moaning about the players' fitness levels, the Daily Mail believes that the majority of the squad will not be required at the club's training ground during the first week of the international break.

Instead, those who are not injured will be working on individual training plans that have been drawn up, not just to keep players in shape.

It's believed that these training plans have an emphasis on injury prevention, which will be important following a style change.

With Rooney wanting to play on the front foot, muscle injuries could become more likely and Blues are seemingly doing everything they can to ensure they keep as many players fit as possible.

What claim did Dion Sanderson make amid poor start under Wayne Rooney?

Former Wolves man Sanderson, who scored an own goal at the Stadium of Light last weekend, believes it will only be a matter of time before things click at St Andrew's under Rooney.

He told the Daily Mail: "The change in style will eventually pay off, 100 per cent. I don’t think there’s been a massive change, it’s a different style of play and as a team we have to understand our roles better, but that will come.

"There’s a lot of work and we’re showing glimpses in games, but we know it’s about getting results.

Championship Table (17th-19th) P GD Pts 17 Swansea City 16 1 19 18 Birmingham City 16 -3 19 19 Plymouth Argyle 16 0 16

"The boys have got to stick to what the gaffer wants and stay positive. There will be a lot of hard work before the next game.

"He has been class so far, he’s a very good manager and a good person and we’re enjoying working under him."

The Midlands side have won just one point from a possible 15 in their first five league games under Rooney.

Wrexham star Elliot Lee has been a prolific figure from midfield during the 2023/24 campaign thus far - helping the Welsh side to adapt to life in League Two following their promotion at the end of last term.

The Sun believes Blues are interested in him - but former England international Carlton Palmer thinks it may be difficult for them to secure a deal for the 28-year-old.

He told Football League World: "In my opinion, Lee is a Championship level player playing in a lower division, so it's no surprise to me that he's attracting the attention of Championship clubs.

"However, Championship clubs would have to make an unrefusable offer as Wrexham are ambitious, financially backed and under no pressure to sell.

"I'd be surprised if Lee wanted to leave Wrexham at this point, as they are on a mission and are looking to complete back-to-back promotions.

"I think Birmingham will have to look elsewhere.

"Lee, who can play in midfield and in more of an advanced role, has netted 10 goals and [registered] two assists this season."