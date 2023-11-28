Highlights Wayne Rooney relieved to secure first win as Birmingham City boss, but cautious not to get carried away with one win.

Birmingham City welcomed struggling Sheffield Wednesday to St Andrews on Saturday and earned a 2-1 victory.

Wayne Rooney has had a tough first few weeks in charge at Birmingham, failing to win in his first five games. The sacking of John Eustace was controversial considering the form he had found with the Blues, and in came the big name of Rooney, to the surprise of many.

On Saturday, Birmingham hosted Sheffield Wednesday, who had picked up just one win all season, so Wayne Rooney had to get it right in order to avoid disappointment. By no means did his side make it easy, as they went a goal down on the stroke of half-time. However, the Blues can be applauded for their reaction as goals from Juninho Bacuna and Jordan James completed the comeback.

Today, Football League World takes a look at all the latest from St Andrews following Rooney's first win in charge of the club.

"Great to get the three points" - Rooney

The Blues boss was relieved to get his first win in charge, but was keen not to get ahead of himself when talking to the club's media. "It's also important not to get carried away, it's one win. As I was saying over the last month, this is a project, we're looking to change the club over the next few years, not just the next few weeks".

"Of course it's great to get the three points and obviously, for myself, the first win since i've been here", stated Rooney. The former Manchester United and England striker was pleased for his men, who he believed deserved the victory. "I'm delighted for the lads because they have put a lot of work in over the last few weeks, and they deserved that win."

Despite that praise, it was a disappointing first half and Rooney was keen to get that message through to his players. "I was disappointed with the players in the first half because of how they've been in training. We didn't show the energy I wanted in the first half or the composure with the ball."

"Getting the goal just before half-time was nice, but I wasn't happy at all at half-time and I made the players aware I wanted more energy, more composure."

Jordan James' reaction

The young Birmingham star scored the winning goal on Saturday and was rightfully pleased when interviewed afterwards. "It's a great feeling...the atmosphere was brilliant, and luckily I topped it off with a good three points."

Speaking on the goal, James said "I sort of messed up the first one", with a smirk. "It came back to me and the only option I really had was to take it round the keeper and I managed to do it, and obviously slotted it in."

It has been a bright few weeks for the 19-year-old, having featured regularly for Wales as well as grabbing Saturday's winning goal. "It's brilliant!" exclaimed the youngster. "I'm really comfortable, really confident and playing for Wales is amazing. Every time I step on that field, it's a dream come true."

"Coming here today and scoring a goal, that's what I want to do. I want to play games and give my all for this club."

16-year-old set to sign contract

Romelle Donovan has been handed his first senior minutes under Wayne Rooney, coming on as a late substitution in Championship games against Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday. Naturally, there are fears that other clubs will be keeping tabs on the player, but Rooney has put the Blues supporters' minds at ease speaking to Birmingham Live.

He said: "That’s not an issue at all. I’m just waiting on the last details, but he will be with us and signed pretty soon. That’s more or less done.

"I’ve been delighted with him. His performances in training have been excellent, his attitude is excellent, his determination. I have been absolutely delighted with him. Brandon (Khela) as well. The two of them are very good young players."