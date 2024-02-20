Highlights Tony Mowbray's temporary absence is a blow for Birmingham City, but his health comes first.

Blues need to perform well without Mowbray to avoid relegation battle in the Championship.

Crystal Palace's Dougie Freedman was reportedly scouting 19-year-old James during Blues' match.

Birmingham City will sorely miss Tony Mowbray, who has done well since his arrival at St Andrew’s.

The football family has come together to wish Mowbray well and in his absence, Blues will need to do him proud to ensure they remain in the Championship beyond the end of this season.

Currently sitting in 15th place, they benefitted hugely from their win against Sunderland last weekend but need to build on that to ensure they aren’t sucked into a major relegation battle.

It’s a shame their season has panned out in the way it has, because things looked so promising earlier in the season, not just because John Eustace was doing well but also because of their summer signings.

Things are looking up at St Andrew’s following the removal of BSHL from control of the club, but they need to climb up the table now.

There’s plenty of news swirling around about Blues at the moment - and we take a look at some of the latest headlines below.

Tony Mowbray’s absence

On their website, the club have revealed that Mowbray is stepping back for around six to eight weeks, as he undergoes treatment for a medical condition.

This is a blow for Blues who have seen their results pick up since the 60-year-old’s arrival.

However, his health has to come first and the Daily Mirror believes he’s likely to be off the touchline for the remainder of the campaign.

It would be wrong to speculate about his health and he deserves privacy. You just hope he’s back to full fitness as soon as possible.

Penning a message to the club’s supporters, Mowbray said: "Following my recent LMA Health Assessment I have received a medical diagnosis that will require me to receive treatment.

"Undergoing treatment will necessitate that I temporarily step away from the Technical Area as Manager of Birmingham City Football Club.

"Until I return, my Assistant Manager, Mark Venus, will take temporary charge of the team, supported by coaches Ashley Cole, Pete Shuttleworth and Maik Taylor. I will continue to provide advice and counsel while undergoing treatment.

"The Club has been incredibly supportive of me and my family and we are very grateful. I know that everyone will be respectful of our privacy at this time."

Crystal Palace figure watches Birmingham City v Sunderland

Birmingham Live have reported that Crystal Palace figure Dougie Freedman was watching Blues’ game against Sunderland at the weekend.

The outlet added that Freedman was likely there to keep an eye on 19-year-old James, who has scored seven times this season in 30 league appearances.

This makes sense considering Palace had been linked with the Welshman during the January transfer window, along with Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But with his deal not expiring anytime soon, the Eagles would have to fork out a considerable amount to sign the teenager.

Toronto closing in on Kevin Long

Canadian outfit Toronto FC are closing in on a deal to sign Kevin Long, according to The Athletic journalist Tom Bogert.

Long signed a deal to extend his stay at Blues for another season in the summer and has made a respectable 20 appearances this term.

However, he was dropped against Blackburn Rovers and didn’t feature in the matchday squad against Sunderland last weekend.

The experienced centre-back now looks set for a switch to North America.