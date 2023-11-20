Birmingham City have struggled for form in recent weeks as they sit 18th in the Championship.

The Blues had picked up two consecutive league victories before the controversial sacking of John Eustace.

Well known figure, Wayne Rooney, was then appointed the new manager, but he is yet to impress. The former Manchester United and England striker has failed to guide his team to a win in his first five games, leaving Birmingham supporters confused at the treatment of Eustace.

The Championship is mid-way through its two-week break due to international football, which has given Rooney more time to plan for his upcoming Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls have won just one of their first 16 Championship games as they sit rock bottom, so Rooney must get this right to avoid embarrassment.

Football League World takes a look at all the latest from the first-team squad at St Andrews.

A memorable week for Jay Stansfield

The young striker has been one of Birmingham's shining lights this season, and this week he was rewarded for his performances as he made the step-up into England's U21 camp. Stansfield previously represented his country at U18 and U20 level, but with Premier League stars, Rico Lewis and Cole Palmer, being called up to England's first team, there was a space for the Blues' striker in the U21s.

On Saturday, Stansfield made the U21s bench in a Euros U21 qualifying match against Serbia's youngsters. He was substituted on for Hull City striker, Liam Delap, and played the final 23 minutes up top to make his debut in a 3-0 away victory. Stansfield came agonisingly close to getting his name on the score-sheet as he witnessed his neat effort crash off the post before another shot inside the area was blocked.

England's U21 have another qualifier against Northern Ireland, and Stansfield is likely to feature before he returns to the West Midlands.

New contract for 21-year-old

Alfie Chang put pen to paper this week, signing a brand-new contract that expires in 2026. The young defensive midfielder made 13 Championship appearances for the Blues last season, but has been out of the team in recent months after sustaining a significant knee injury in August.

This contract extension is a signal of intent from Birmingham, who clearly rate their youngster highly. Upon signing the contract, Chang told BluesTV: “It feels great. With the current situation with my injury, it gives me a lot of stability going forward and knowing that I am going to be here for that length of time is really pleasing.

Drameh has been Birmingham's first-choice right back for the most part of this season after signing on loan from Leeds United in the summer, but he has also featured at left-back in his side's last two games. This week, Phil Hay of The Athletic revealed that Drameh has no intention of extending his terms at Elland Road.

Birmingham should certainly pounce on this and attempt to get their man on a permanent deal next summer with his Leeds contract expiring.