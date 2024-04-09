With just five games left of the Championship season, Birmingham City have slipped into the relegation zone.

Their 2-1 defeat away to Midlands rivals Leicester City on Saturday saw Huddersfield Town overtake them. Having had their heads above water all season, they've now slipped into the relegation zone at the worst possible time.

Championship table prior to the fixtures on 9th April 2024 Club P GD Pts 19. Plymouth Argyle 41 -9 44 20. Millwall 41 -16 44 21. Huddersfield Town 41 -20 43 22. Birmingham City 41 -18 42 23. Sheffield Wednesday 41 -31 42 24. Rotherham United (R) 41 -50 23

Wednesday night's game against Cardiff City is now a must win for Gary Rowett's side, and the boys from St Andrew's face five cup finals between now and the end of the season.

Given their controversial sacking of John Eustace earlier on in the season, it would be a disaster if the club were relegated, and it would also be hugely embarrassing after their appointment of Wayne Rooney failed miserably.

The next month is set to be huge for the club, so with that in mind we've rounded up the latest news from St Andrew's.

Birmingham City complete purchase of new 48-acre Stadium site

Despite a poor season, Birmingham City have shown some ambition by purchasing a 48-acre site to build a new stadium and training complex.

The club's owners, Knighthead Capital Management, have purchased the former Birmingham Wheels site in Bordesley Park, less than a mile from the club's current home ground of St Andrew's.

The club plan to create a "world-class" sports quarter which will include a new stadium, training ground and create 3,000 jobs.

There is no timescale on when the club will move, but this is very positive news and shows how ambitious the club's owners are.

Blues have played at St Andrew's since 1906, and currently use two separate training grounds, so a move to a purpose-built facility would be a huge benefit to them.

The club's women's and academy sides use a facility in the south of the city, whilst the men's first-team train in Henley-in Arden, after taking over the previously Coventry-based Wasps Rugby's training ground after their demise last season.

Gary Rowett predicts Stansfield pursuit

Birmingham City's interim boss Gary Rowett believes the club will try and sign Fulham loanee Jay Stansfield on a permanent basis this summer.

The 21-year-old attacker has been a standout performer for Blues this season, and is the club's top scorer after finding the back of the net 12 times in 42 games.

Stansfield is contracted to Fulham until the summer of 2027, but Rowett believes the club will try to sign him on a permanent basis.

Rowett told South London Press, "Any player with that quality, with goals in their locker, in their first full season in the Championship, I’m sure most clubs – including this one – would probably ask that question.

"The clubs who own those players tend to look for the building blocks – the next steps. Who knows? I’m sure he’s a player who the recruitment team will try to ask the club if there’s an opportunity to sign him – I don’t know those details though."

New academy technical director announced

Birmingham City have announced the arrival of Mike Rigg as the club's new academy technical director as the club's owners, Knighthead Capital, plan to improve the fortunes of the club in the long-term.

Rigg is vastly experienced and has spent time with Manchester City, QPR, Burnley, Wales and, most recently, with Al Jazira in the UAE Pro League.

Related Ex-Burnley and QPR figure joins Birmingham City Birmingham City have appointed Mike Rigg as the club's new Academy Technical Director

Upon announcing his arrival at St Andrew's, the club said, "Rigg brings a wealth of coaching, administrative and strategic experience from the professional game, working in the top four divisions of the English pyramid and across age-group activity in Men’s, Women’s and international football."

It's clear that the club are doing some long-term planning with the announcement of Rigg's arrival, and CEO Garry Cook said, "Nothing is more important to the future success of this football club than the Academy.

"That is why we have appointed Mike Rigg, a senior, respected leader in the professional game. His goal is to make the Academy world-class, attracting the best young talent and developing them into outstanding professionals and people.

"He will be given the time and the necessary support to make the Birmingham City Academy revered across the globe."