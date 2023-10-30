Highlights Birmingham City's new owner Tom Wagner has had a bumpy start with three consecutive defeats, putting pressure on the team and head coach Wayne Rooney.

Birmingham is making off-field appointments to strengthen their backroom staff, with Mike Rigg set to join as part of the youth system and to assist in identifying new signings.

Rooney is facing a striker problem and is reportedly interested in signing Josef Martinez, a free agent with vast experience. However, there is competition for Martinez's services from Brazilian club Internacional.

The honeymoon period for Birmingham City's new owner Tom Wagner has officially ended after three defeats in the space of a week on the pitch.

The American hedge fund manager arrived to much fanfare over the summer and he's even brought NFL legend Tom Brady along for the ride too as a minority investor, and the opening few weeks of the 2023-24 season were exciting.

However, the decision to part company with head coach John Eustace when the Blues were sitting in sixth spot in the Championship going into the international break, and the subsequent appointment of Wayne Rooney, has really ruffled some feathers among the fanbase.

Rooney has had a torrid start to life in the Midlands, losing all three of his matches in charge, and the pressure is definitely on the 38-year-old to get his first win at some point in the near future.

There are other things going on at St. Andrew's though and prominent pundits making comments on Rooney's situation - let's look at the latest news coming out of City.

Deal agreed for ex-Man City technical director

Birmingham are looking to become a force in English football under their new ownership, and one of the important off-field appointments that was made was Garry Cook coming in as CEO.

Cook has a wealth of experience in sports and was most known for being Man City's CEO between 2008 and 2011, and he has many contacts in the game - and he's using them to bolster Birmingham's backroom staff.

According to Football Insider, a deal has been agreed to bring Mike Rigg to the club - a man who was Man City's sporting director between 2008 and 2012 and worked directly alongside Cook at the Etihad Stadium.

Rigg has since held prominent roles at QPR, The FA, Fulham, Burnley and is currently based at UAE outfit Al-Jazira, but he is now set to return to England to initially within Birmingham's youth system and then he will go on to help identify signings for the club's first-team squad.

International striker wanted by Rooney

Birmingham's striker options are a real problem for Rooney, who doesn't really have any prolific goalscorers within his ranks currently.

Whilst it was expected he would have to wait until January to replenish his options, a player Rooney is reported to like has come on the market in the form of Josef Martinez.

The 33-year-old, who has amassed 66 caps for Venezuela, has just left Inter Miami of the MLS, and per Alan Nixon of Patreon, Birmingham and Rooney are keen on the new free agent.

Martinez would bring plenty of experience to the table, but there is competition for his services with Brazilian outfit Internacional said to be in talks already.

Shearer issues brutal Rooney dig

Rooney's appointment at St. Andrew's has obviously gotten a lot of attention, and so has his opening three matches in charge.

There's another significant date coming up though that many will be looking out for and that is December 18, in which Leicester City will visit for a Monday night Championship clash.

That will of course be interesting as it will be the first meeting between Rooney and Jamie Vardy, who have become somewhat enemies since their wives - Coleen and Rebekah - became embroiled in a legal dispute that ended up in the High Court last year, where R.Vardy had to pay C.Rooney a substantial sum after losing her libel claim.

Gary Lineker, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer decided to talk up the match - which is still seven weeks away - on The Rest Is Football podcast, but Shearer somewhat harshly suggested that Rooney may not be in a job by the time December 18 rolls around.

Perhaps that may be true as football is a unique and fickle business, and if Birmingham don't win anytime soon then Rooney's tenure really could be brief, which Shearer certainly might think is a possibility - joke or not.