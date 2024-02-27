It has been a turbulent season for Birmingham City in the Championship, who are currently embroiled in a relegation battle.

Having already had John Eustace and Wayne Rooney as head coaches this season, the Blues were onto their third boss of the season in Tony Mowbray, but he has stepped down temporarily due to health reasons, with assistant manager Mark Venus taking charge in his absence.

Venus suffered defeat in his first game as Birmingham were beaten 3-1 by Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday, and that means the Blues currently sit 18th in the table, just three points above the relegation zone, and they are back in action when they host Southampton on Saturday.

Ahead of a crucial few months for the club, we rounded up all the latest Birmingham news.

Blues eye Blackburn Rovers player

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Birmingham are plotting a summer move for Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Aynsley Pears.

Pears was signed for Blackburn from Middlesbrough by Mowbray in October 2020, and it seems the manager is keen on a reunion at St. Andrew's - despite barely utilising him when he was the boss at Ewood Park.

The 25-year-old made 26 appearances in all competitions for Rovers last season, finishing the campaign as first choice ahead of Thomas Kaminski.

Pears began this season as Blackburn's number one, and after missing over three months with injury, he has regained his place since returning to fitness in January from summer acquisition Leopold Wahlstedt.

Bringing in a new goalkeeper could be a priority for the Blues this summer with both John Ruddy and Neil Etheridge out of contract at the end of the season, and while Pears is a regular for Rovers, he could be sold if the right offer comes in, as per Nixon.

Crystal Palace made late mid-season window move for Jordan James

Teenager Jordan James continued his excellent season as he got on the scoresheet once again against Ipswich on Saturday, netting his eighth goal in 36 appearances in all competitions this campaign.

Italian side Atalanta made offers for James in January, but they could not agree terms with Birmingham, and they were not the only club keen on the 19-year-old.

Nixon claims that Premier League outfit Crystal Palace made a bid for James last month, even after Adam Wharton was acquired in the same position, proposing a deal that would have seen him return to St Andrew's on loan until the summer - but they did not meet the Blues' valuation when it was all said and done.

There has since been a managerial change at Selhurst Park with Oliver Glasner replacing Roy Hodgson, but it seems that James remains firmly on the Eagles' radar, and the two clubs are said to have 'stayed in contact'.

Palace have continued to watch James in action recently, but they will face competition for his signature in the summer, as Atalanta also retain an interest.

Krystian Bielik has been a regular for Birmingham this season, making 31 appearances in all competitions.

The 26-year-old Poland international has impressed since being moved to a centre-back role by Mowbray, but he missed the defeat at Ipswich on Saturday with injury.

Interim manager Venus provided a positive update on Bielik's fitness post-match, revealing that he could be available for the game against Southampton, while he also said that midfielder Keshi Anderson was left out of the squad for tactical reasons.

"Krystian has got a slight groin injury and Keshi just wasn’t in the squad today," Venus told Birmingham Live.

"We don’t know (the severity of Bielik’s injury) but it’s not major. We are hoping that he might be fit for next Saturday."