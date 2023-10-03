Birmingham City are back in Championship action this evening as they welcome Huddersfield Town.

The Blues started the season off very well, winning three of their opening five league games. However, since returning from the international break, Birmingham have lost three of their last four games.

That has resulted in some fans getting restless, as they want to see their side continue to be near the top end of the table.

Speculation over John Eustace’s future in recent weeks has been mentioned, as Rangers have been linked with a move, but the Birmingham manager will be keen to ignore that talk as he looks to halt the club’s recent slide down the table.

As Birmingham prepare for their clash against Huddersfield, here at Football League World, we have looked at the latest news coming out from the club…

Birmingham suffered defeat over the weekend, as they were well beaten by Norwich City at Carrow Road.

For that game, Birmingham were missing six first-team players through injury, and none of them are expected to be available for this clash against Huddersfield or their game against West Brom later in the week.

Eustace said when asked about any injury updates: “I don't think we will have anyone back.”

Keshi Anderson has been ruled out for two months, after suffering a hamstring injury in the game against QPR. While the Blues also lost Lee Buchanan before the Norwich game with an ankle injury and that means they join Ethan Laird, Tyler Roberts, George Hall, and Alfie Chang on the sidelines as they haven’t played since August.

New contract for Birmingham City defender

Birmingham announced on Monday that young defender Tommy Fogarty signed a new three-year contract to remain at the club until at least 2026.

Fogarty signed his first professional contract at the club 15 months ago and has represented the club in Premier League 2 and the FA Youth Cup.

More recently, the 19-year-old has been involved in first team training at Birmingham during the club’s pre-season. While he also played for the first team against FC Cartagena during their week stay in Spain in the summer.

The defender has yet to make his competitive debut for the club, but with his new contract you would assume he isn’t that far away from that happening.

After signing his new contract, Fogarty told the club’s media team: “I am over the moon, as you would imagine. From being here at such a young age, nearly 10 years now, you just want to keep progressing through the ranks and get as close to the First Team. I am really happy to sign the new deal.

"There are so many examples, in my own age group you have George Hall and JJ [Jordan James], Brandon [Khela] has broken through this year, and it just gives you confidence that you can be the next one."

Krystian Bielik issues message to Birmingham City fans

Ahead of their game against the Terriers, midfielder Krystian Bielik has issued a promise to the Blues faithful.

The Polish international has stated that Birmingham fans will see a different team against Huddersfield on Tuesday, after their disappointing defeat to Norwich on Saturday.

Bielik said, via Birmingham Live: “If you don’t score your chances, against opposition like Norwich, you will get punished. Unfortunately that happened again for us. It was the same scenario against Watford.

“We are solid and compact, and we wait for that opposition mistake where we can break through. In the first half we were not good enough with the ball, including myself - there were maybe a couple of times when I should pass in a different way.

“We have to work harder on the training pitch to get to the final third and make the right decision. We know Norwich is a decent team. I’m not going to say we deserved more, because we didn’t.

“They will be a tough two games because it will be three games in six days. It’s not easy, it’s tough work, but we like working hard.

“We want to pick up six points in the next two games. We know we are capable of doing it. I can’t say much more than that, we will see what happens. But I can guarantee you will see a different team on Tuesday because I think we were not good enough (on Saturday).”

Bielik has been a regular for Birmingham this season and he will no doubt be at the heart of the midfield that faces Huddersfield this evening.