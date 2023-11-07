Birmingham City sit 15th in the Championship as new manager Wayne Rooney is still yet to win a game.

However the Blues may be about to turn a corner and showed some promising signs in Saturday's 2-2 draw with second placed Ipswich.

Manager Wayne Rooney was pleased with some aspects of Birmingham's performance against Ipswich.

Speaking to Blues TV, Rooney said: "I thought there were a lot of positives from the game today.

"The lads were really front-footed, especially in the first-half, and we made it difficult for Ipswich to play.

"I am seeing improvements every week in training and we will get there."

Josef Martinez rumours

On Monday afternoon, Wayne Rooney denied transfer speculation linking the Blues to Inter Miami forward Josef Martinez.

As reported by Birmingham Live, when asked about the rumours, Rooney said:

"My honest answer is that's the first I've heard.

"Obviously I have sat down with the recruiting team and there are plans in place.

"I know him very well as a player, obviously playing in the MLS but that’s the first I’ve heard of it.”

Ethan Laird reveals key to good form

Ethan Laird's performance in the Ipswich clash earned him a place in the Championship Team of the Week which was announced on Monday morning.

Laird received a Who Scored rating of 8.36 as the Blues only conceded late on after he was substituted off.

The ex-Manchester United man has put his positive performances of late down to Blues coach Ashley Cole.

As per Birmingham World, Laird admitted being star-struck by the former Chelsea and England ace but has learned a lot from him already.

Laird said: "I’m never usually lost for words when someone comes in but him, because he’s the pinnacle of a full-back, especially in my eyes, I was lost for words the first time I saw him.

"Literally, I’m like a sponge when it comes to him.

"Everything he’s saying, I just try to take in everything because he’s the best.

"He’s been great for us, telling us little details and it’s always those little details that make us better players.

"I’m taking everything in while I can.

"It’s been a blessing."

Team news ahead of Saturday's trip to Sunderland

Birmingham have been handed a boost ahead of their visit to the Stadium of Light.

As reported by Birmingham Live, both of Sunderland's starting centre halves will be suspended from the Black Cats' clash with the Blues.

Daniel Ballard and Luke O'Nien both recieved their fifth bookings of the season during the Mackems' 0-0 draw at Swansea.

The Blues will look to capitalise on this.

An in-form Jay Stansfield in particular will be licking his lips at the prospect of a weakened Black Cats backline.

Rooney's side are still dealing with a couple of setbacks of their own.

Tyler Roberts is not expected to return from his injury until after the international break meanwhile Keshi Anderson remains sidelined.

The Blues will be hoping they can pick up the first three points of the Wayne Rooney era on Saturday in an effort to climb back up the table.