Birmingham City latest: Deal for Wolves man close, Blues battle Nottingham Forest and Bristol City for winger, Ex-Fulham man eyed

Birmingham City are still said to be exploring the possibility of bringing in new players before the current transfer window closes.

The Blues have already been particularly busy in the close season, with the likes of Jordan Graham, Ryan Woods, Chuks Aneke, Dion Sanderson, Juan Familia-Castillo and Tahith Chong all joining from Gillingham, Stoke City, Charlton Athletic, Wolves, Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.

Meanwhile Lee Bowyer has seen the likes of Jon Toral, Mikel San Jose and Dan Crowley among others all depart St Andrew’s for pastures new as the Midlands outfit turnover their current squad.

With just a few weeks left to run in the window, there is still time for Birmingham to complete further additions.

Here, we round up all of the latest transfer rumours that have been swirling around the club.

Deal for Wolves man close

The Blues are said to be close to agreeing a loan deal with Wolves for the signing of goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, as per a recent report by The Athletic.

Sarkic is said to have really impressed the club during his recent trial period and it appears that they are soon set to confirm the signing.

The 23-year-old would be following in the footsteps of his Wolves teammate Dion Sanderson, who recently swapped Molineux for St Andrew’s as he also joined the Blues on loan.

A goalkeeper in need or further first team experience, Sarkic made 28 appearances across all competitions for Shrewsbury Town last season.

Blues battle Nottingham Forest and Bristol City for winger

Birmingham are also said to be battling Nottingham Forest and Bristol City in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Junior Dina Ebimbe this summer, as per a recent report by French publication Foot Mercato.

The 20-year-old attacker spent last season on loan at fellow Ligue 1 side Dijon and registered just one goal and one assist along the way.

It is said that Dijon activated an option to make the move permanent before it was blocked by Mauricio Pochettino, who is looking to extend the youngster’s contract.

Despite their unwillingness to let the player leave, it is as yet unclear as to whether Ebimbe will be involved at first team level with the French club, which means they could well sell him to the Championship for profit.

Ex-Fulham man eyed

Birmingham City are said to have sent an SOS to former Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, as the club weighs up a move for the free agent goalkeeper, as per a recent report by football journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

The 29-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Fulham this summer and was thought to be close to moving to Nottingham Forest before a move collapsed.

Bowyer is currently searching for cover between the sticks as Neil Etheridge continues his recovery from COVID-19.

Bettinelli was most recently on loan at Middlesbrough last season and made 27 appearances for the North East outfit in the league.