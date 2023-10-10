Birmingham City have gone into the second international break of the season in good form with back-to-back wins - but it is not the club's results that everyone is currently talking about.

In a real surprise act, the Blues hierarchy opted to sack head coach John Eustace, despite guiding them to sixth position in the Championship table.

And set to arrive in his place is England legend Wayne Rooney, whose expected appointment has caused some controversy.

Let's round up the latest news coming out of the blue half of Birmingham this week...

Cook explains Eustace exit

In the official statement announcing Eustace's departure from St Andrew's, it was noted that the club wanted the Board of Directors and the head coach to be fully aligned with the club vision, as well as playing a 'no fear', attacking style of football.

This is where many assumed Eustace was judged regardless of results, and CEO Garry Cook, who is believed to be a driving force in trying to get Rooney to Birmingham, has spoken further on why the club parted company with the 43-year-old.

"John had clear ambitions and goals for the season," Cook wrote in an official letter on the club website.

"Unfortunately, following a series of meetings over a number of months, it became clear that there was a misalignment with the leadership of the Club. When this happens, the best thing to do is to part company.

"The timing of the decision allows the incoming manager sufficient time to evaluate the playing staff ahead of the January and summer transfer windows."

Wayne Rooney was first linked to the Birmingham job back in early September, when it was rumoured that Tom Wagner's ownership hadn't made a firm long-term decision on Eustace, the head coach that they had inherited.

With close ties to CEO Cook and now without a job after he left MLS outfit D.C. United at the weekend, Rooney now looks primed to become Eustace's replacement.

And according to John Percy of The Telegraph, confirmation of the 37-year-old's arrival to City could be confirmed in the near future.

Percy states that Rooney is expected to be the new Birmingham head coach in the next 24 to 48 hours, as of Tuesday afternoon, so we could hear something before the week is out.

Pundits weigh in on Eustace sacking decision

The decision for Birmingham to sack Eustace and line up Rooney has not gone down well with everyone.

Supporters appear to be pretty split on the decision, whilst ex-Blues striker Chris Sutton cannot get his head around it.

"On the face of it, it does seem like madness to sack John Eustace when the club are doing well," Sutton told the It's All Kicking Off podcast, via the Daily Record's live blog (October 9, 2:14pm).

"It puts so much pressure on the owners. Why would you get rid of somebody successful?

"With all due respect to Wayne Rooney, great playing career but it's not as if he's a world beating manager. He's still a rookie in managerial terms."

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer meanwhile believes that Rooney wouldn't be the right fit for Birmingham and has told Football League World that instead, recently sacked Rangers boss Michael Beale would be a better Eustace replacement.