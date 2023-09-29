Highlights Birmingham City returns to action against Norwich City, hoping to bounce back from their winless streak in the league and secure an away win.

The team is facing injury setbacks, with Keshi Anderson and Lee Buchanan both suffering injuries that will keep them out for several weeks.

Despite recent struggles, manager John Eustace remains confident and emphasizes the importance of defensive strength and exciting attacking football. However, David Prutton predicts a 2-0 win for Norwich.

Birmingham City return to action this weekend as they take on Norwich City at Carrow Road tomorrow afternoon.

Having had a reasonably long break, with Blues playing on Friday last week and already being knocked out of the Carabao Cup, they will be refreshed coming into this weekend's game in Norfolk.

And they aren't under massive pressure either following their respectable start to the season, although they have gone winless in four league games and will want to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible.

That assignment is easier said than done - but Blues' supporters will be full of hope - rejuvenated by their excellent summer business and their takeover.

A lot of their supporters were keen to see the back of BSHL - and they can now enjoy a new chapter.

Not all of their recent news has been good though - and we take a look at the latest headlines.

What's the latest on Lee Buchanan and Keshi Anderson's injuries?

Siriki Dembele is working his way back to full fitness - but Tyler Roberts is out for another five or six weeks after sustaining a setback in his recovery.

And there's bad news on Keshi Anderson and Lee Buchanan too, with the latter suffering an ankle injury in training.

That's according to Eustace, who told Blues' media team: "Siriki [Dembele] has been out for five or six weeks, you could see he was a bit rusty on Friday, but he hasn't played in a while. He's had a good week and we will assess him ahead of Saturday.

"Keshi [Anderson] will be out for about six to eight weeks.

"Lee [Buchanan] got injured on Monday, he went over on his ankle in training, which is a massive blow for us, he will be out for five to six weeks."

John Eustace's admission ahead of Norwich City

Although Eustace's side have gone winless in their last four, Blues' boss has revealed his confidence going into all games.

He said: "The confidence is still very high, everyone is in a good place.

"I am confident whoever we play against, it is important we go there with confidence and see where it takes us.

"Defensively we need to be very strong, this league is relentless. We also want to play some exciting attacking football too.

"We are growing, there have been some really positive signs, first and foremost we have to be hard to play against."

David Prutton's Norwich City v Birmingham City prediction

This game could be a close one, with Blues making a fairly respectable start to the season and Norwich also starting brightly before their 6-2 away defeat against Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

Following that heavy defeat at Home Park and Ashley Barnes' injury, something that's a real blow with Josh Sargent also out of action, Birmingham may see this as a good opportunity to claim an excellent away win.

Blues kept a clean sheet in their 0-0 draw against Queens Park Rangers in their last game, but they will see that tie as a missed opportunity to get a further two points on the board.

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton believes Norwich will come out on top though, predicting a 2-0 win for the hosts at Carrow Road.

He wrote: "It has been two really poor results in a row for Norwich. They have now lost three of their last four and a bit of that early-season optimism has started to dissipate.

"The same can be said of Birmingham, who are without a win in four now after such a good start. A lack of cutting edge in front of goal looks a problem, and I think it will be the Canaries who take this."