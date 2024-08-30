Former England midfielder Paul Merson is unsurprised at Birmingham City's attempts to strike a mega-money move for Fulham striker Jay Stansfield, labelling the Midlands outfit as a massive club despite playing for their bitter rivals Aston Villa.

According to The Telegraph's John Percy, Blues tabled an offer of £9 million, rising up to £10 million, which has since been rejected after a post on X from the BBC's Alex Howell revealed the seven-figure pursuit was denied by the Cottagers.

Stansfield has been on City's transfer wishlist all summer, with Chris Davies looking for further competition for Alfie May, despite adding Lyndon Dykes already this week before the transfer deadline.

Related Fulham: Birmingham City launch sizeable bid for Jay Stansfield Blues have launched a massive bid to try and secure a deal for the Cottagers' forward Stansfield.

Stansfield recently scored against Birmingham earlier this week in the Cottagers' 2-0 EFL Cup round two victory at St. Andrew's, opting not to celebrate against his former loan club - who have now tried to land his services on a permanent basis before the 11pm deadline strikes.

Paul Merson labels Birmingham City a massive club amid Jay Stansfield bid

Stansfield performed well in a dire season for the Blues as their relegation to League one was confirmed, but Birmingham have taken the audacious step of trying to convince the youngster to drop from Premier League football all the way down to League One.

Jay Stansfield's Birmingham City Stats 2023-24 - League Only, As Per FotMob Goals 12 Assists 2 Chances created 39 Successful dribbles 38 Expected goals (xG) 9.28

As this bid has been reportedly rejected, the Blues pursuit of the young forward might be over, but there is still time left until the deadline officially shuts.

Paul Merson has spoken to Sky Sports about the record-breaking fee for League One, with the former Arsenal midfielder claiming they need to spend this kind of money to get out of League One as fast as possible.

"It just shows you how big of a club they are," Merson said.

"They're a big club, they've got backing behind them, they've got to get out of that league.

"Stansfield did really well for them last season. I think that just shows you that's how big of a club they are.

"People who don't live in Birmingham don't really understand. Birmingham is a big football club.

"You need a centre-forward to get out of those leagues as well, so it could be a good signing."

Jay Stansfield bid only further proves Birmingham City ambition

Searching for an escape from League One won't be as easy as they think, but Davies' side will want to make sure they are as strong as possible with the campaign just getting underway.

You'd argue with the signings of May and Dykes that they don't need another striker, but if the money is there, then trying to sign a fan favourite in Stansfield - who has a lot of potential - is too tough to pass up.

Birmingham are thought to have smashed the League One transfer record this summer - which was Will Grigg's £3 million move to Sunderland in 2019 - by signing both Willum Þór Willumsson and Christoph Klarer for prices reported by talkSPORT (30/8/2024, 9:45am) as £4 million, but if a deal for Stansfield was agreed, it would absolutely obliterate that figure.

It is audacious attempt from Birmingham which doesn't look likely to come off, but on deadline day, you never know what will happen next.