Knighthead, the American investment firm that owns Birmingham City, has said that it will put another £15 million into improving the club's current facilities, on top of the funding it has committed to building the club's Sports Quarter.

City recently announced their plans to build a brand new Sports Quarter. They have acquired a 48-acre space of land, formerly known as Birmingham Wheels, and plan to build a new stadium, training facilities and an academy at the site, which they hope to be in use by the start of the 2029/30 season, as per the Birmingham Mail.

Now, on top of these new developments, it has been revealed that the investment group also plan on improving the pre-existing facilities that the club are currently working with.

Birmingham's £15m investment in current facilities

Knighthead plan on spending £15 million on improving St Andrew's, as well as the club's two training grounds: the Elite Performance and Innovation Centre (EPIC).

The Mail reported that most of the money will go towards building two new areas for fans at the stadium. This will include a temporary pop-up solution in the Kop car park and a permanent one in the Main Stand car park. The hope is for the permanent set-up to be in place for the Euros.

Nick Smith, the club's head of infrastructure, who has led the work that has already been done over the past year on the stadium and the training areas, told fans at last week's Open House: "Over the summer we are going to deliver a further 22 projects with an investment of £15m. Obviously we have some of that investment going on the training ground but I want to focus on the fan experience areas.

"When you arrive back at St Andrew’s at Knighthead Park next season there will be two new fan parks that will be free to access. One will be in the Kop which will be a pop-up fan park. Onto the Main Stand car park, this will be our second and permanent fan park. Over 1,000 people per match day will be able to attend this fan park.

"We will welcome families, we have a kids play area, five-a-side and teqball. We have an adults area with food and bars and a stage where we will be putting on local bands, acts and comedians.

"We will have a hospitality area with a TV studio. We will have an area for match days and, hopefully if all goes well, and I can get this done before the end of the Euros, you’ll have somewhere to come and watch the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final and England go on to win the Euros."

Smith also touched on the work that has gone into getting two available training pitches at the EPIC for Gary Rowett and his players to use and alternate. "In the summer when we moved the first team across to EPIC there was only one pitch and it was a rugby pitch, not a football pitch," said the head of infrastructure, via the Mail.

"They are different constructions and it had taken a lot of beating through studs and scrums and everything else. We have a fantastic grounds team over there and they managed to get it football ready for the summer.

"But we knew that when we entered into the winter period we were going to face challenges with the usage of this pitch because it was constructed differently to what we would have in a football stadium.

"The foresight was to start growing a pitch in a turf farm in the north of England. As we entered winter, we harvested that pitch and reconstructed a new pitch on top of the artificial pitch at EPIC.

"Harvesting a pitch in winter - if any of you have tried to grow grass in your gardens in winter - transporting it across the country and constructing it on top of a synthetic pitch is very, very ambitious. Today the first team have two pitches which they can train on. I think this is a huge achievement and a distinct display of how we want to operate at Birmingham."

Birmingham City news puts club in good position, regardless of relegation

Wagner has been clear that, even if the club were to be relegated to League One, the plans for the new Sports Quarter wouldn't be delayed. Their chances of staying up are looking much better now than they did when the news was first announced less than two weeks ago.

The Blues are now outside of the relegation zone, and they have two crucial matches over the next eight days against Rotherham United (24th in the Championship) and Huddersfield Town (22nd).

A win over the Terriers would likely secure Birmingham safety, providing that they don't fall short against the Millers and Huddersfield don't beat Swansea City this weekend.

Even if they are relegated, the club are in a very strong position with all the off-the-pitch investment. Yes, that's not going to help them stay up now, but it's going to make the future of the club so much brighter, regardless of what division they are in.

These better facilities will not only build revenue for the club - especially the new fanzones - but the renovations at the stadium and EPIC will help them attract better players too.