Birmingham City keeping tabs on potential managerial candidate amid Blackburn Rovers and QPR interest

Championship outfit Birmingham City are currently tracking Canada head coach John Herdman ahead of a potential approach, as per a report from The Sun.

Current manager Lee Bowyer is still in charge at St Andrew’s despite considerable speculation surrounding his future in recent months, with the 45-year-old previously expected to leave following the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

But according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon report, he has been asked by the West Midlands side’s current board to continue despite their decline over the course of the season and looks set to guide the second-tier club into next term.

Quiz: Can you name which club Birmingham City sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Ben Foster Watford West Ham United Manchester United West Bromwich Albion

However, it’s currently unclear whether their current owners will remain in place beyond the summer with UK-based buyers thought to be closing in on the acquisition of the club, a change that may end up costing Bowyer his job.

Grant McCann suffered a similar fate at Hull City back in January with new owner Acun Ilicali taking control at the MKM Stadium – and Birmingham are now thought to be interested in England-born Herdman.

If they are to pursue his signature though, they may face considerable competition with league rivals Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers also said to be weighing up a move for the 46-year-old, with the pair already seeing Tony Mowbray and Mark Warburton leave their respective sides.

The Verdict:

All of this speculation must be dreadful for Bowyer who will want to focus on the summer and their recruitment strategy – but may be wary that his position may still be under threat despite being given instructions to carry on.

What’s needed at St Andrew’s more than anything else at this stage is stability and if Bowyer is given reassurances by the current or new owners that he will be given the time needed to turn things around, that can only help matters both on and off the pitch.

Although Blues did decline during the 2021/22 season, they enjoyed a reasonably bright start to life under Bowyer when he first arrived and their start to the campaign was also impressive, so he should be given one more chance to turn things around.

Considering their fortunes in recent years, spending much of their time at the lower end of the table, it just goes to show their current predicament isn’t all Bowyer’s fault and you could even argue they look set for a brighter future under the Charlton boss considering his recruitment in recent windows.

Ideally though, he needs proper wing-backs, a much-improved defensive record, offload those who aren’t providing value for money and an influx of hungry, young players who have a point to prove at this level.