Birmingham City are currently keeping close tabs on defender Laiith Fairnie, according to a report from Birmingham Live.

It is understood that Fairnie has been handed a trial by the Blues after recently featuring for the club's Under-21 side.

The defender represented Birmingham's youth outfit in their meeting with Sheffield Wednesday last week before representing England Under-18 schoolboys in their 3-1 win over the Republic of Ireland.

Fairnie has since returned to St Andrew's and featured for the Blues in the club's friendly defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

Steve Spooner's Under-21 outfit faced an R's side which included senior players Jordan Archer, Chris Willock, Taylor Richards and Leon Balogun.

Fairnie currently plays for Hartpury University who reached the fourth round of the FA Vase earlier this season before being eliminated from the competition by Atherstone Town.

Earlier this month, the centre-back scored a hat-trick for England Under-18 schoolboys in their 5-0 victory over Greece.

Now handed the opportunity to prove his worth at Birmingham, it will be interesting to see whether he will be able to earn a deal at the club.

The Blues will make their return to Championship action this weekend after the season briefly paused for the international break.

Set to host Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, Birmingham will be looking to back up their recent league triumph over QPR by securing a positive result in front of their own supporters.

The Verdict

With Birmingham opting to take a closer look at Fairnie, the defender could potentially bolster his chances of earning a contract at St Andrew's if he impresses in training.

Yet to make an appearance in the Football League, it will take Fairnie some time to adapt to life at this level if the Blues swoop for him.

However, by learning from the guidance of head coach John Eustace, there is no reason why the centre-back cannot go on to feature for Birmingham at senior level in the future.

Eustace has demonstrated this season that he is willing to turn to young players for inspiration.

Hannibal Mejbri (20) has made 32 league appearances for the Blues in the current term while George Hall (18) has been utilised on 26 occasions at this level.

Jobe Bellingham (17), Jordan James (18) and Josh Williams (20) have also been handed the opportunity to showcase their talent at senior level by the Blues boss who will be looking to guide his side to new heights in the 2023/24 campaign.