Highlights Birmingham City are eager to secure Romelle Donovan with a new contract as he approaches his 17th birthday, with the club looking to keep him for the long term.

Despite his young age, Donovan has already made his debut for the first team.

Given Birmingham's history of giving young players opportunities, it would be beneficial for Donovan to sign a professional contract and continue his development in a familiar environment.

Birmingham City are keen to tie attacker Romelle Donovan down to a new contract in the coming weeks as he approaches his 17th birthday, according to Birmingham Live.

Youngsters aren't allowed to sign professional deals until they turn 17 - but Blues are already thinking about handing him a deal as they desperately look to tie him down for the long term.

His birthday is on November 30th and they could see him put pen to paper if they put a contract offer on the table that's tempting enough.

The player has already made his first-team debut, first appearing on the bench in the FA Cup against Forest Green Rovers and Blackburn last season but making his first appearance this season against Hull City.

He came off the bench for a brief cameo against the Tigers - but was unable to guide the Midlands outfit back into the contest as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Liam Rosenior's men.

Donovan has also appeared on the bench in the EFL Cup and in the Championship against Middlesbrough, with the 16-year-old managing to force his way into the first team at such a young age.

Which other young players have shone at Birmingham City?

Although he spent the vast majority of his time at Blues in the academy, Donavon will have aspirations of making himself a more important part of the first team.

And considering the number of young players that have been given a chance to shine at St Andrew's before, the teenager will be hopeful of securing plenty of minutes for the senior side in the coming years.

Jordan James and George Hall have both shone, with the former making more of an impact than the latter due to Hall's injury problems in recent times.

Alfie Chang has also become a part of Blues' first-team plans and will be devastated that a long-term injury setback is keeping him out of action.

And Jobe Bellingham also did well at St Andrew's before moving on.

The biggest success story has been his older brother Jude Bellingham, with the England international graduating from Blues' academy before going on to play for Borussia Dortmund and current side Real Madrid.

Should Romelle Donovan sign a professional contract at Birmingham City?

It could be argued that the Midlands side are currently declining under Wayne Rooney.

The club were sixth in the table when John Eustace left - but now they find themselves in 18th place and with this in mind - Donovan could potentially be wary about the club being relegated to League One if they aren't careful.

But you would back Blues to get themselves back on track at some point, with or without Rooney, and the Manchester United legend being in charge could be a good thing for the 16-year-old considering he made his debut under his current boss.

And with plenty of young players being given a chance to shine in the first team in the past, the teenager should be prepared to put pen to paper on a deal.

Being in a familiar environment will allow him to thrive and develop rapidly, so it would be good for him to stay.