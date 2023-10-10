Highlights Birmingham City are looking to replace Technical Director Craig Gardner, who has been a key figure for the club in recent seasons.

John Eustace left the club yesterday - and the board could be set to make another key decision.

The club are keen to have a new sporting director work alongside Wayne Rooney.

Gardner, 36, has been a key figure at Blues, appearing as a player for them in the past but also coaching them and becoming a key figure behind the scenes with recruitment.

He has been one of the most important, if not the most important, figure at St Andrew's in recent seasons but he could be the victim of new ownership.

The change in ownership was welcomed by many supporters in the summer considering how many disliked BSHL, with Tom Wagner and his team proving to be a breath of fresh air when they came in.

They oversaw a successful first transfer window during the summer with plenty of permanent additions coming in - and the sales of some players helped them to spend a sufficient amount on the squad.

A productive window has seemingly paid dividends on the pitch, with Blues currently in the promotion mix.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

Unfortunately for John Eustace, he didn't do enough to prevent him from being given the sack, with the board wanting to go in a different direction.

This decision to make a managerial switch is a huge gamble by the likes of Wagner and Garry Cook, especially with Eustace being such a popular figure at St Andrew's.

What's the latest on Craig Gardner's future?

Gardner's job is believed to be under threat at this point, according to Football Insider.

The same outlet believes the club wants to hire a new sporting director to work alongside potential future manager Wayne Rooney, to identify players that can help them to implement a 'no fear' style of football.

With Ashley Cole and John O'Shea set to join Rooney as coaches at Birmingham, Gardner's time at St Andrew's could come to an end very soon, bearing in mind that the latter was part of Eustace's coaching staff.

Rooney could be appointed this week - but it remains to be seen if/when a new sporting director will be in place. If/when they do come in, Gardner could potentially be made redundant at St Andrew's.

Should Craig Gardner be sacked by Birmingham City?

You can understand why Blues would want to make a change - because it could help them to make the board's vision a reality.

But Garnder has done well with recruitment and has contributed so much to the club, so he definitely deserves a dignified send-off if he does depart.

You can understand why Blues kept Gardner in place during the summer because work will have gone on before then ahead of the previous transfer window.

But if they were going to make a change, it would have been wise to do so just after the summer window.

That would have given a new sporting director even more time to plan ahead of January, when Blues could conduct more business.

